Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones

The move by Facebook dampens the sales outlook for Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, whose smartphone business became its biggest revenue generator last year. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 June 2019
Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc. is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones, the latest blow for the Chinese tech giant as it struggles to keep its business afloat in the face of a US ban on its purchase of American parts and software.
Customers who already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates, Facebook told Reuters. But new Huawei phones will no longer be able to have Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps pre-installed.
Smartphone vendors often enter business deals to pre-install popular apps such as Facebook. Apps including Twitter and Booking.com also come pre-installed on Huawei phones in many markets. Twitter Inc. declined to comment and Booking Holdings did not respond to a request.
The move by Facebook dampens the sales outlook for Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, whose smartphone business became its biggest revenue generator last year, powered by strong growth in Europe and Asia.
Huawei declined to comment.
Alphabet Inc’s Google said earlier that it would no longer provide Android software for Huawei phones after a 90-day reprieve granted by the US government expires in August. But Google’s Playstore and all Google apps will still be available for current models of Huawei phones including those which have not yet shipped or even been built.
The Facebook ban, by contrast, applies to any Huawei phone that has not yet left the factory, according to a person familiar with the matter. Facebook declined to comment on when the suspension took place.
In May, Washington banned US companies from supplying technology to Huawei, part of a long-running campaign against the company. The United States alleges that Huawei is too close to the Chinese government and that its telecom network gear and other products could be a conduit for espionage, which Huawei denies.
Buyers of current Huawei phone models that do not have Facebook pre-installed would still be able to download it from the Google Playstore. Future versions of Huawei phones, however, will not have access to the Google Playstore and its apps unless the US government changes course.
Huawei has said it was prepared for the US action and vowed to work around any disruptions. But some customers at stores in Europe and Asia have told Reuters that they are reluctant to buy Huawei phones in the face of uncertainties, and analysts expect a dramatic drop in Huawei smartphone sales.

Nigeria shuts private TV, radio close to opposition

Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
ABUJA: Nigeria’s broadcasting authority said Thursday it had shut down a private radio and a television station both owned by a key opposition figure who earlier claimed his media operations were targetted in a crackdown.
The National Broadcasting Commission(NBC) said it suspended the license of the Daar Communications Plc, owners of the African Independent Television(AIT) and RayPower FM radio for breach of the broadcast codes.
The NBC said in a statement it had summoned the management of the stations for two years to address alleged bias in their broadcasts and for failing to meet financial obligations to the regulatory authority.
The statement charged the two had “embarked on use of inflammatory, divisive, inciting broadcasts and media propaganda against the government and the NBC for performing its statutory functions of regulating the broadcast industry in Nigeria.”
NBC said it took the decision Thursday to “suspend the license” of AIT and RayPower FM “for failure to abide by the Commission’s directives and the provisions of the law.
“The shut down order is until further notice,” the statement said.
The two broadcast stations are owned by a business tycoon Raymond Dokpesi who is also a key member of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Dokpesi earlier Thursday addressed a news conference to accuse the NBC of intimidating his media empire on the instruction of the Nigerian presidency.
“We are on a road previously traveled. A media and press clampdown is in the offing,” Dokpesi said hours before the suspension of his license.
Dokpesi, established RayPower FM as the pioneer private Radio in 1994 and AIT in 1998.
Reporters Without Borders places Nigeria in 119th place out of 180 on its World Press Freedom Index.
It says journalists are often threatened, subjected to physical violence, or denied access to information by government officials, police, and sometimes the public itself.

