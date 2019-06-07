You are here

Bloomberg pledges $500m to clean energy in ‘fight of our time’

Bloomberg is plunging $500 million into an effort to move the United States to a 100 percent clean energy economy and close all of the nation’s remaining coal plants by 2030. (File/AP)
Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
NEW YORK: US billionaire Michael Bloomberg said Thursday he will spend half a billion dollars in the “fight of our time” to move the US away from carbon energy and combat climate change.
The former New York mayor and philanthropist said the $500 million investment will go toward launching the Beyond Carbon initiative, which aims to close nearly 250 coal plants throughout the country by 2030 and prevent new ones being built.
“We’re in a race against time with climate change, and yet there is virtually no hope of bold federal action on this issue for at least another two years,” Bloomberg said in a statement.
“Mother Nature is not waiting on our political calendar, and neither can we.”
Bloomberg added the new campaign means he has pledged a total $1 billion toward fighting climate change, including the 2011 Beyond Coal effort, which has so far closed 289 coal plants in the US.
On its website, Beyond Carbon said it plans to work toward a “100 percent clean energy economy” and will also campaign against the construction of new gas plants in the US.
The initiative will “turbo-charge work that is underway... empower elected officials and citizens who are leading it, mobilize citizens who support it,” and uphold US commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement, it added.
Bloomberg, who is the UN Secretary-General’s climate change envoy, tweeted it was the “the largest-ever coordinated campaign to tackle the climate crisis our country has ever seen. This is the fight of our time.”
He planned to publicly announce the program during a commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Friday.
Bloomberg, 77, was the centrist mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. His vast fortune was estimated at some $55.5 billion last year, according to Forbes.
Political observers have long speculated over whether he would run for president, but in March he ruled himself out as a Democratic candidate, writing on his Bloomberg media platform he wanted to affect change outside of Washington.
Bloomberg vowed to devote his considerable financial muscle toward addressing some of the nation’s major challenges, including climate change, gun violence, the opioid crisis, failing public schools and college affordability.
“I love our country too much to sit back and hope for the best as national problems get worse,” he said.
“But I also recognize that until 2021, and possibly longer, our only real hope for progress lies outside of Washington.”
The 2015 Paris accord enjoins nations to work toward limiting global temperature rises to “well below” two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) and to a harder cap of 1.5C if possible.
To do so, governments must commit to curbing greenhouse gas emissions — the leading source of which is burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal for power.
The UN Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change warned last October that warming is currently on track toward a catastrophic 3-4C rise.
Fifty coal-fired power plants have shut in the United States since President Donald Trump came to office two years ago, environmental organization The Sierra Club reported in May.

Leopard kills toddler in South Africa’s Kruger park

This handout photo released by Durham University on April 19, 2017 shows a leopard at the Soutpansberg Mountains, South Africa, on June 25, 2012. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
Leopard kills toddler in South Africa’s Kruger park

  • The attack occurred near Crocodile Bridge, a tourist rest camp near the park’s southern boundary
Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
JOHANNESBURG: A leopard killed a two-year-old boy inside a fenced-off staff compound at South Africa’s Kruger national park, officials said Thursday.
“The toddler was only 30-months-old,” the park said in a statement. “The boy was certified dead by doctors at the Shongwe hospital after being rushed there by family members.”
The leopard attacked the boy on Wednesday evening after getting into the staff living quarters, which are separated from the rest of the park by an electrified fence.
A team of rangers hunted down the leopard and shot it dead to avoid the risk of a repeat, said the park, adding the big cat may have attacked as it was too accustomed to contact with humans.
“In parks like the KNP (Kruger National Park) predators do interact with tourists and staff and at times it may result in species like leopard getting habituated to people and losing their fear,” the park said.
“The change in natural behavior can then lead to unfortunate incidents such as this.”
The KNP said attacks were a danger faced by all staff and family members living and working in the park, but were very rare.
“This is the risk we live with on a daily basis as we help conserve our species for the benefit of all,” said Fundisile Mketeni, head of South African National Parks, offering condolences to the boy’s family.
Kruger covers nearly two million hectares (4.9 million acres) and is home to over 500 bird species and 147 mammal species.
The attack occurred near Crocodile Bridge, a tourist rest camp near the park’s southern boundary.

Topics: South Africa

