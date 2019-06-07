You are here

  • Home
  • Ethiopia PM meets Sudanese opposition and military leaders, tries to ease deadly crisis
﻿

Ethiopia PM meets Sudanese opposition and military leaders, tries to ease deadly crisis

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in Khartoum amids ongoing domestic dispute. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
0

Ethiopia PM meets Sudanese opposition and military leaders, tries to ease deadly crisis

  • Abiy arrived at Khartoum international airport and headed for a series of meetings with the ruling generals
  • The Ethiopian premier was scheduled to meet protest leaders later
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: Ethiopia's prime minister held separate talks with Sudan's military rulers and opposition in Khartoum on Friday in a bid to ease the political crisis that has followed the overthrow of President Omar Al-Bashir.
The Ethiopian initiative follows the worst bloodshed in Sudan since Bashir was ousted by the military in April after four months of protests against his repressive three-decade rule.
The opposition says 113 people were killed in the storming of a civilian protest camp on Monday and a subsequent wider crackdown. The government put the toll at 61 people, including three security personnel.
At Khartoum airport, Abiy was greeted by Lieutenant General Shams El Din Kabbashi, spokesman for Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council.
Abiy later hosted a meeting at the Ethiopian embassy with the opposition Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces alliance.
"He expressed Ethiopia's commitment to fostering peace in the region and underlined that a prerequisite for restoring peace in Sudan is unity," Abiy's office said.
Both sides had been in talks for weeks over who should lead Sudan's transition to democracy. But the already faltering negotiations collapsed in the wake of this week's crackdown.
Abiy Ahmed, who took office in Ethiopia last year and introduced political and economic reforms, has won wide praise for his diplomacy skills, including brokering peace with his country's neighbor and long-time foe Eritrea.
The African Union on Thursday suspended Sudan until the establishment of civilian rule, intensifying global pressure on the military leaders to stand down. The United Nations and several governments have also condemned the bloodshed.
A doctors' group linked to the protest movement said hospitals were now overcrowded with people injured in the crackdown. Five main hospitals had been shut down by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, it said.
"There is a great shortage in medical staff, mainly caused by the military militias targeting doctors and preventing them from reaching hospitals and clinics to perform their duty," it said. "For all these reasons, more and more lives are being lost every day."
The United Nations' health agency also said medical staff had apparently been targeted for treating the wounded.
Some staff and patients had been injured in raids into hospitals, the UN's World Health Organization said in a statement.
Emergency services were being shut down, it said. Mobile tent clinics that had been set up to treat injured protesters had been set on fire and destroyed while medical equipment had been looted. Some women had reportedly been raped, it said.
"These actions represent a total and unacceptable violation of international human rights law and must stop," said Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean.
The WHO did not say who had entered the hospitals or attacked the staff, but Amnesty International and the opposition have said the Rapid Support Forces were the main participants in the violence.
The military council has said people had put on uniforms of the Rapid Support Forces to impersonate them in an attempt to harm their reputation. Monday's raid was targeting criminals in an area next to the camp but got out of hand, it said.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Sudan denies more than 100 killed in protest crackdown
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, UAE urge new talks in Sudan as death toll rises to 100

US commander says he believes Iran threat still ‘very real’

Updated 10 min 15 sec ago
AP
0

US commander says he believes Iran threat still ‘very real’

  • Tensions between the US and Iran have worsened since President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and several world powers and reinstated sanctions on Tehran
  • The US also blamed Iran for last month's attacks on oil tankers in a United Arab Emirates port
Updated 10 min 15 sec ago
AP
0

BAGHDAD: Iran has chosen to "step back and recalculate" after making preparations for an apparent attack against US forces in the Persian Gulf region, but it is too early to conclude the threat is gone, the top commander of American forces in the Mideast said.

In an interview with three reporters accompanying him to the Gulf, Gen. Frank McKenzie said he remains concerned by Iran's potential for aggression and he would not rule out requesting additional US forces to bolster defenses against Iranian missiles or other weapons.
"I don't actually believe the threat has diminished," McKenzie said Thursday. "I believe the threat is very real."
McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, and other military officials are trying to strike a balance between persuading Iran that the US is prepared to retaliate for an Iranian attack on Americans, thus deterring conflict, and pushing so much military muscle into the Gulf that Iran thinks the US plans an attack, in which case it might feel compelled to strike preemptively and thus spark war.

Tensions between the US and Iran have worsened since President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and several world powers and reinstated sanctions on Tehran. Last month, in response to what American officials characterized as an imminent threat, the US announced it would rush an aircraft carrier and other assets to the region.
The US also blamed Iran for last month's attacks on oil tankers in a United Arab Emirates port.
On Thursday, United Nations ambassadors from the Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Norway told UN Security Council members that investigators believe those attacks were led by a foreign state using divers on speed boats who planted mines on the vessels. They did not name Iran.
Earlier, the Saudi ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, said Saudi Arabia also blames Iran for the sabotage.
Iran has consistently dismissed allegations that it was involved in the recent attacks on the oil tankers or was preparing to attack American troops in the region.
In Baghdad, McKenzie told reporters from The Associated Press and two other media organizations that US redeployments to the Gulf have "caused the Iranians to back up a little bit, but I'm not sure they are strategically backing down."
The general said the US is showing enough force to "establish deterrence" without "needlessly" provoking its longtime adversary. He said he is confident in the moves he has made.
"We've taken steps to show the Iranians that we mean business in our ability to defend ourselves," he said, referring to the accelerated deployment to the Gulf area of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, four Air Force B-52 bombers and additional batteries of Army Patriot air-defense systems.
Trump, speaking beside French President Emmanuel Macron in Caen, France, said US sanctions are crippling Iran's economy, possibly yielding a diplomatic opening.
"And if they want to talk, that's fine," Trump said. "We'll talk. But the one thing that they can't have is they can't have nuclear weapons."
Speaking at the Baghdad headquarters of the US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria, McKenzie said he also has repositioned surveillance aircraft to more closely monitor the situation in the Gulf and in Iraq, where the US has 5,200 troops on the ground, and has given Iran a "new look" by introducing more aerial patrols by land- and carrier-based fighters.
"Cumulatively, all of these have caused them to sort of step back and recalculate the course that they apparently were on," he said.
McKenzie did not mention it, but other officials have said that in early May Iran had cruise and perhaps short-range ballistic missiles configured for potential use aboard a small number of dhows sailing off its coast. More recently, those missiles, which were deemed a potential threat, were offloaded, officials have said.
McKenzie stressed that the danger of conflict with a decades-old American adversary has not passed.
"I hesitate to say that deterrence has been established," he said. "We continue to see possible imminent threats" of a potential Iranian attack.
He said he could not be more specific due to the classification of the intelligence, which he said is as clear and compelling as any he has seen in years.
McKenzie, a veteran of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, took command of Central Command in late March, shortly before the onset of the latest surge in tensions with Iran. He previously directed the staff that supports the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The general said he, not the White House, initiated the May 5 moves to accelerate the deployment of the Abraham Lincoln carrier group and to dispatch B-52 bombers.
He said the intelligence on Iranian threats in the first days of May was "compelling" and that the threats were "advanced, imminent and very specific."
The pattern of intelligence on Iranian preparations for potential attacks emerged as the Trump administration took a pair of highly public actions meant to penalize Iran. The first was the State Department's designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. The second, perhaps more consequential, move was a April 22 announcement that waivers for American sanctions on buyers of Iranian oil would not be renewed when they expired May 2, meaning Iran lost vital oil export revenues.
US intelligence was then picking up what Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week looked like a pattern of Iranian plotting against US and other targets in the region. Dunford said that on May 3, the US sent a message to Iranian officials "just to make it clear they understood that we would hold them accountable should something take place in the region."
Two days later, Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, announced the movement of the carrier, prompting an explosion of questions about what new threats Iran had posed to prompt such a highly unusual White House declaration. McKenzie said the carrier request was his, in consultation with Dunford, and that he faced no political pressure to make the request.

Topics: US Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran rejects French call for wider talks beyond nuclear deal
0
Middle-East
NATO Iraq mission not disrupted by Iran tension: commander

Latest updates

US commander says he believes Iran threat still ‘very real’
0
France to step up wolf culls as population surges
0
Qatar emir to visit White House in July
0
Greece: Athens mosque likely to open in September
0
Syria flare-up leaves 83 fighters dead
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.