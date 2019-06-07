You are here

UN experts seek inquiry into 'unlawful' killings in Philippines

President Rodrigo Duterte launched a controversial war on drugs at the start of his term in 2016. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 June 2019
Reuters
UN experts seek inquiry into 'unlawful' killings in Philippines

  • Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has publicly intimidated activists and Supreme Court judges, degraded women, according to experts
  • He also “incited violence against alleged drug pushers and others”
Updated 07 June 2019
Reuters
GENEVA: UN human rights experts called on Friday for an international investigation into a “staggering number of unlawful deaths and police killings in the context of the so-called war on drugs” in the Philippines.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has publicly intimidated activists and Supreme Court judges, degraded women and “incited violence against alleged drug pushers and others,” 11 independent experts said in a joint statement calling on the UN Human Rights Council to launch an independent inquiry.

Greece: Athens mosque likely to open in September

Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
AP
Greece: Athens mosque likely to open in September

  • The mosque will provide an official place of worship for the country's Muslim immigrant community and for visitors
  • Tens of thousands of Muslim migrants live in the greater Athens area, and have been using informal prayer rooms around the capital
Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
AP
ATHENS: Greece's education and religion minister says the country's first state-sponsored mosque is likely to begin operating in September, about three years after its construction was approved by parliament.
Kostas Gavroglou spoke Friday during a visit to the nearly complete mosque on the outskirts of the city center, accompanied by representatives of the Muslim community. Its construction has been controversial, with some opposing a mosque in the Greek capital.
The mosque will provide an official place of worship for the country's Muslim immigrant community and for visitors. Tens of thousands of Muslim migrants live in the greater Athens area, and have been using informal prayer rooms around the capital.
Gavroglou said the Athens mosque, unlike most in Europe, was a public and not a private mosque that belonged to all.

