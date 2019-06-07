You are here

Indian MP accused of mosque bombing appears in court

A firebrand Hindu nationalist nun accused of participating in the deadly bombing of a mosque appeared in court on June 7, two weeks after she won a parliamentary seat in India’s election. (AFP)
Indian MP accused of mosque bombing appears in court

  • Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is being tried on terrorism and criminal conspiracy charges over the 2008 attack in western India
  • The MP for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared before a special terror offenses court in Mumbai
MUMBAI: A firebrand Hindu nationalist nun accused of participating in the deadly bombing of a mosque appeared in court Friday, two weeks after she won a parliamentary seat in India’s election.
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is being tried on terrorism and criminal conspiracy charges over the 2008 attack in western India that killed six people and injured more than 100 others.
The MP for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared before a special terror offenses court in Mumbai, her first appearance since charges were laid last October.
Thakur, 49, had been instructed by the judge to attend at least one hearing per week. The court granted her an exemption on Thursday due to ill health.
Police say her motorbike was used to carry the explosives used in the attack in Malegaon, and that she took part in a key planning meeting before it was staged.
Thakur spent nine years in detention as India’s notoriously slow legal system dragged before she was bailed in 2017.
She won an emphatic victory in India’s mammoth general election, taking 62 percent of the vote for a seat in the central industrial city of Bhopal.
Indian election rules allow anyone to stand for office as long as they have not been convicted of a crime.
Thakur only joined the BJP in April and the party stunned many when it named her as a parliamentary candidate the next month.
She courted controversy throughout the campaign, telling journalists that the radical Hindu assassin of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi was a “patriot” — earning her a rebuke from Modi.
Thakur also raised eyebrows for claiming that drinking cow urine had helped cure her cancer and extolling the benefits of drinking a concoction of milk, butter and cow dung.
The opposition Congress party, which was trounced in the election, have denounced her as symbolic of the rise of extreme Hindu nationalism in India under Modi.
The BJP has regularly jumped to her defense. Party president Amit Shah, now India’s home affairs minister, has called the terrorism charges against her “fake.”

Explosion in southern town in Sweden injures 19, cause unclear

Explosion in southern town in Sweden injures 19, cause unclear

  • The cause of the explosion was unclear
  • Regional authorities said in a statement that 19 people had sustained minor injuries in the blast
STOCKHOLM: A powerful explosion in the southern Swedish town of Linkoping on Friday damaged buildings and injured 19 people, police and hospital staff said.
The cause of the explosion was unclear but police said a bomb squad was on its way to the scene in downtown Linkoping and that they had opened a criminal investigation.
“Many people called in about a very powerful explosion which has led to a large number of windows being blown out,” police spokesman Bjorn Oberg said.
“So far we have been able to confirm that there are number of people with light injuries. We have cordoned off a large area, several blocks.”
Oberg said he could not say anything about what might have caused the blast. Swedish public radio reported that a large blast had destroyed the windows and balconies of a five-story residential building and damaged other buildings.
Regional authorities said in a statement that 19 people had sustained minor injuries in the blast and that Linkoping University as well as other medical facilities in the area had been called into help care for those injured.
“The hospitals are in this way preparing to receive a larger number of injured should that prove to be necessary, it said.

