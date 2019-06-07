You are here

  • Home
  • France to step up wolf culls as population surges
﻿

France to step up wolf culls as population surges

European gray wolves are pictured in the semi-wildlife animal park of Les Angles, southwestern France. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
0

France to step up wolf culls as population surges

  • Wolves were hunted to extinction in France by the 1930s, but gradually started reappearing in the 1990s as populations spread across the Alps from Italy
  • The population growth has infuriated French farmers who say the predators are decimating their flocks
Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: Wolf populations in the wild jumped in France last year, a faster-than-expected increase that will prompt the government to increase hunting quotas and take other measures to protect livestock herds, officials said Friday.
The ONCFS hunting and wildlife agency said on-the-ground tracking and mathematical modelling had determined 479 to 578 adult wolves on French territory during this year’s winter count, or an average of 530.
It was a 23 percent jump from the average of 430 adults counted the previous winter.
Wolves were hunted to extinction in France by the 1930s, but gradually started reappearing in the 1990s as populations spread across the Alps from Italy.
They are now found mainly in the Alps and other mountainous regions of the southeast, where most of the recent pack increases were found, as well as in pockets of central France.
But wolves have also been detected recently in the Pyrenees mountains that separate France and Spain.
The population growth has infuriated French farmers who say the predators are decimating their flocks, despite a series of measures financed by the state to limit the damage and compensation owners for losses.
Last year 3,674 wolf attacks led to the deaths of some 12,500 animals, mainly sheep.
Under a “Wolf Plan” adopted in 2018, the “viability threshold” of 500 animals, the level at which the population is likely to avoid becoming at risk of extinction over a 100-year period, wasn’t expected to be reached until 2023.
Projections of rapid growth had already prompted President Emmanuel Macron to announce in March that 17 to 19 percent of the population would be culled each year, up from 10 to 12 percent.
“We now consider that the wolf is no longer a species at risk of extinction, which is a good thing in terms of biodiversity,” Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume said Wednesday.
“However in terms of the high levels of preying... we have to fully and strongly support our farmers. Their well-being is our priority,” he said.
The government’s administrator for the Rhone department of southeast France said Friday it was lifting the 2019 cull limit to 53 animals — 38 have already been killed so far this year.

Topics: France wolves

Related

0
Offbeat
Traumatized bears, wolves find solace at Greek sanctuary
0 photos
Science & Technology
Drones fly to rescue of Amazon wildlife

14 lions escape from Kruger park in S.Africa

In this file photo taken on July 19, 2011 a lioness stands in the light after a night patrol exercice with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) company against rhino's poachers along the Mozambique border in the Kruger National Park. (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

14 lions escape from Kruger park in S.Africa

  • The Kruger National Park covers nearly two million hectares (4.9 million acres) and is home to over 500 bird species and 147 mammal species
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

JOHANNESBURG: A pride of 14 lions is on the loose near a mining community bordering South Africa’s Kruger National Park, officials said Friday, and warned members of the public to be alert.
The lions have been spotted roaming around the Foskor phosphate mine outside the town of Phalaborwa on the western boundary of the famed wildlife park, which is fenced in.
But a disagreement broke out what to do with the big cats, which are being monitored by a team of rangers until a new home is found where they cannot run into humans.
Officials from the Limpopo provincial government said the lions had escaped from the Kruger park and should be taken back.
But a Kruger spokesman said the big cats were not from the park and could not be moved there as well-established prides would drive them out.
“The widely reported pride of lions seen recently in the mining area outside Phalaborwa is not a known pride from the Kruger National Park,” spokesman Ike Phaahla said in a statement, adding this meant they were the responsibility of provincial authorities.
“It has been reported that this pride has been residing for more than a year within the Foskor Phalaborwa Mining Company and direct adjacent areas,” said Phaahla, adding there were elephants and buffalo aplenty for the lions to eat.
“The lion population within the Greater Kruger is very healthy, growing, and the suitable habitats occupied. It would therefore be unwise to relocate a lion pride in the territory of an existing pride,” he said.

A meeting this week between local government and park officials agreed to capture the lions and find a suitable location to place them.
But Phaahla said any pride moved to the Kruger “will continually break out as other dominant lions will chase them out.”
Until the matter is settled, he warned, “there is a danger to members of the public who are working in the area.
“There is the possibility of wildlife-human conflict, so people have to be careful,” he told SABC public television. “We need to identify a park where they can be taken and establish their own area.”
In an online statement, the provincial department of environment and tourism advised Foskor Mine employees and residents in the area “to be alert at all times.”
Earlier this week, a leopard killed a two-year-old boy inside a fenced-off staff compound in the Kruger.
A team of rangers hunted down two suspected leopards and shot them dead to avoid the risk of a repeat.
The Kruger National Park covers nearly two million hectares (4.9 million acres) and is home to over 500 bird species and 147 mammal species.

Topics: Kruger Park South Africa

Related

0
Offbeat
Leopard kills toddler in South Africa’s Kruger park
0
Offbeat
Tiger attacks Kansas zoo keeper after ‘error’ brought two together

Latest updates

Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs
0
‘I was wrong’: Officer who shot 911 caller gets 12½ years
0
14 lions escape from Kruger park in S.Africa
0
Real Madrid signs Eden Hazard from Chelsea
0
NASA to open International Space Station to tourists from 2020
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.