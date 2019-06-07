You are here

US targets Iran's petrochemical industry with sanctions over support for IRGC

ew US sanctions imposed on Friday target Iran's petrochemical industry, including the country's largest petrochemical holding group over its financial support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (AFP/Getty/File Photo)
Updated 07 June 2019
Arab News


  • New penalties as Tehran is again linked to May attacks on 2 Saudi tankers off the UAE coast
Updated 08 June 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The US imposed new sanctions on Friday on Iran’s petrochemical industry because of its financial support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The sanctions target the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company and its network of 39 subsidiary companies and foreign-based sales agents. “By targeting this network we intend to deny funding to key elements of Iran’s petrochemical sector that provide support to the IRGC,” US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

In April, the US declared the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization. The Pentagon has also accused the Guards of carrying out attacks off the UAE coast on May 12 that damaged two Saudi tankers, an Emirati vessel and a Norwegian tanker.

The UAE told UN Security Council members late on Thursday that the attacks bore the hallmarks of a “sophisticated and coordinated operation,” probably by a state actor.

Divers placed limpet mines on the vessels under the waterline to incapacitate but not sink them, according to the preliminary findings of a joint investigation by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Norway.

The report did not name Iran – but Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, said there was no doubt about who was to blame. “We believe the responsibility for this action lies on the shoulders of Iran. We have no hesitation in making this statement,” he said.

The IRGC specializes in such tactics, the security analyst Dr. Theodore Karasik told Arab News. “It’s part of part of Iran’s larger asymmetric warfare approach,” said Karasik, senior adviser at Gulf State Analytics in Washington, DC.

“A small team within a command-and-control structure is deployable quickly and quietly, as we saw on the night of the attacks, and is a continuing danger in sealanes.  That command-and-control structure goes straight up the leadership chain.”

 

Terrorists exploit security loopholes to unleash carnage, say experts

Updated 08 June 2019
Mohamed El-Shamaa
0

Terrorists exploit security loopholes to unleash carnage, say experts

  • Terrorists often tried to exploit lax security during holiday and religious festival seasons to strike
Updated 08 June 2019
Mohamed El-Shamaa
0

CAIRO: What are the reasons behind terrorists often choosing periods of religious festivals and events to carry out attacks on Egyptians? Arab News asked experts on Islamic political groups and security issues for their opinions.

Alaa Azmi, a journalist and specialist in armed groups, said that terrorists often tried to exploit lax security during holiday and religious festival seasons to strike.

Armed groups in Sinai affiliated to Daesh had a history of attacking holy places and religious events, said Azmi, an example being in 2012 when the terror group formerly known as Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis killed 16 members of the Egyptian army during Ramadan.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Ghabari, former director of the National Defense College and a security expert at the Nasser Military Academy, said terror groups looked for security loopholes or took advantage of tensions in areas where they had already carried out attacks.

He told Arab News that attacks in the seasons were aimed at sending messages to the world about poor security in Egypt, which were often swiftly followed by retaliatory Egyptian military operations.

The most prominent of these were deadly blasts at Coptic churches in Tanta and Alexandria during Easter celebrations in April 2017, resulting in the deaths of more than 40 worshippers.

Egyptian societies expert, Dr. Magda Mostafa, said that “spoiling the joy of Egyptians is the main reason that drives the terrorists to launch their terrorist operations during holidays and events.”

She added that the armed organizations wanted to create a rift among members of Egyptian society. “They aim to drive anger on citizens to accuse the government of failing to protect them, and this is certainly not true.”

Eight Egyptian police officers were killed on Wednesday in a militant attack on a checkpoint in the northern Sinai peninsula. The attack took place near the city of El-Arish as locals celebrated Eid Al-Fitr.

The death of Capt. Omar Al-Qadi during the ambush saw hundreds of villagers gather outside his house to offer their condolences.

A relative of the family, Hajj Mahmoud Outa, said news of the terror attack had shocked the whole community, and he described Al-Qadi as a man of high morals, dignity and humility.

“Terrorists always target us on holidays. They want to turn our lives into hell, but we will stop them, and we will fight until we are victorious,” he said.

Topics: Egypt

