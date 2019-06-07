Man arrested after threatening talk of Times Square attack

You are here

New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicles patrol in Time Square after a man was arrested in an alleged plot to buy grenades for an attack on Times Square in New York, US, June 7, 2019. (Reuters)
NEW YORK: A New York City man plotted to use guns, grenades and suicide vests to bring bloodshed to Times Square, federal prosecutors said Friday.
Ashiqul Alam, 22, of Queens, spoke about his plans with an undercover agent for months, according to court documents. He arranged to buy guns from the agent and went with him on a reconnaissance trip to the bustling Manhattan tourist district in January, the documents said.
Alam “repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing firearms and explosives for a terrorist attack in the New York City area” during conversations with the undercover agent dating to last August, the court documents said.
Alam used his cellphone to take video of Times Square and “explained to the undercover that he was looking for potential targets,” according to the documents.
Alam was arrested Thursday after he tried to buy a pair of 9mm Glock semiautomatic pistols whose serial numbers had been obliterated. He is being held at a federal detention center in Brooklyn and is awaiting arraignment on weapons-related charges.
It wasn’t immediately known if Alam had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Times Square, which is in the heart of the Broadway theater district and is packed with tourists day and night, has been a target of attacks before.
In 2010, Faisal Shahzad, a US citizen who had gotten explosives training in Pakistan, tried but failed to detonate a car bomb there. He was sentenced to life in prison.
In 2017, a Bangladeshi immigrant, Akayed Ullah, detonated a bomb in an underground pedestrian concourse linking the Times Square subway station to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Only Ullah was seriously hurt, though bystanders were injured by shrapnel.
That same year, a man who told police he was high on drugs and hearing voices drove his car into the square’s crowds, killing a teenager and injuring around 20 people.
Police always have a heavy presence in Times Square and its sidewalks and plazas are partially protected with steel posts intended to stop speeding vehicles.

Venezuela exodus surpasses 4 million, Angelina Jolie to visit region: UN

Venezuelan migrants walk along a trail into Brazil, in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil, April 11, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 June 2019
AP
0

Venezuela exodus surpasses 4 million, Angelina Jolie to visit region: UN

  • More than 1.3 million Venezuelans are in Colombia, followed by 768,000 in Peru and large numbers of migrants in Chile, Ecuardor, Brazil and Argentina, UNHCR said
Updated 08 June 2019
AP
0

CARACAS, Venezuela: The number of Venezuelans who have left their country in recent years has surpassed 4 million, the United Nations said Friday ahead of a visit to the region by UNHCR envoy Angelina Jolie.
The UN refugee agency said the number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants rose by 1 million after November, indicating a rapid escalation as economic conditions deteriorated and a conflict between the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition intensified.
“These alarming figures highlight the urgent need to support host communities in the receiving countries,” said Eduardo Stein, the UN’s Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan refugees and migrants, in a statement. “Latin American and Caribbean countries are doing their part to respond to this unprecedented crisis but they cannot be expected to continue doing it without international help.”
The exodus comes amid a grinding political standoff between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó.
Guaidó, who heads the opposition-controlled congress, revived a flagging movement in January by declaring himself interim president, quickly drawing recognition as Venezuela’s rightful leader from the US and more than 50 nations.
But Maduro, with the support of the military and allies Cuba and Russia, has defiantly held on to power in the face of US oil sanctions that are adding to misery in a nation hit hard by hyperinflation and widespread fuel, food and power shortages.
A record number of Venezuelans have fled the country’s crisis, with Latin American countries hosting most of them.
More than 1.3 million Venezuelans are in Colombia, followed by 768,000 in Peru and large numbers of migrants in Chile, Ecuardor, Brazil and Argentina, UNHCR said. Mexico and countries in Central America and the Caribbean are also hosting significant numbers of refugees and migrants.
On Friday, Jolie planned to start a two-day trip to the Colombian border with Venezuela to assess the migrant crisis caused by the country’s tumult. She is scheduled to visit a border camp where Venezuelan migrants are staying in tents and hold a news conference in the Colombian region of La Guajira on Saturday.
Jolie last visited the region in October, when she met Venezuelan refugees in Peru.
UNHCR says the goal of operations at its camp in Maicao is to provide shelter and food to the most vulnerable migrants and refugees, while partner organizations help legalize their status, find housing, or relocate them to other areas of Colombia. When a camp resident leaves, the space is given to someone else who has recently arrived from Venezuela.
One initiative known as the Quito Process has brought together countries affected by the migrant crisis to formulate a coordinated response, while another plan was launched last December with the aim of helping 2.2 million Venezuelans and 580,000 people in 16 countries.

