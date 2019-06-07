You are here

Indian exporters overjoyed at lifting of Saudi ban

The lifting of the ban is one of the major developments as far as the fruit and vegetable industries of Kerala are concerned, chamber of commerce member says. (Shutterstock)
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: The Kerala Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association has expressed joy over the Saudi decision to lift the ban on imports of horticultural products from the south Indian state.

The outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus in certain parts of Kerala in May last year forced the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to ban imports of horticultural products from the state. Most of the GCC members lifted the ban soon after, except for Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom “is a major market for exporters in Kerala. We send our products to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah airports every day,” said P. E. Ashraf Ali of the association.

“I’d incurred huge losses due to the (Saudi) ban ... Now I hope to recover the loss,” Ali told Arab News. 

“I’m super happy with the development.”

He said he has been able to export 8-10 tons of horticultural products to Saudi Arabia since it resumed imports in late May.

Kerala exports 150-160 tons of fruits and vegetables to the Gulf countries every day, out of which around 40 tons go to Saudi Arabia, said V. Venugopal of the Kerala-based Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 

“The lifting of the ban is one of the major developments as far as the fruit and vegetable industries of Kerala are concerned,” Venugopal added.  

The target this year is to increase exports to GCC countries to 200 tons daily, and if that happens, exports to Saudi Arabia will go up by 15-20 percent, he said.

An official at the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority — a body of the Indian government — told Arab News: “The ban was lifted after the satisfaction of the health ministries in both India and Saudi Arabia that the Nipah virus had been contained and there was no danger either to humans or plants from this virus anymore.”

The official said: “My understanding is that the Indian Health Ministry gave assurances to its Saudi counterpart that it will take fool-proof measures to stop the virus, and then the World Health Organization was also involved.”

He added: “It’s only after everyone was satisfied that there’s no danger from the Nipah virus anymore that Saudi Arabia agreed to lift the ban.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Kerala

By-election defeat checks Brexit Party momentum

Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
PETERBOROUGH, UK: Anti-EU populist Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party failed in its bid to win its first seat in Britain’s parliament, checking its momentum and raising questions about its ability to compete in Westminster.
The by-election in the eastern English city of Peterborough on Thursday was triggered after the sitting MP, Fiona Onasanya, was dumped by voters after being jailed for lying over a speeding offense.
The Brexit Party’s candidate Mike Greene, a local entrepreneur, was the 1-for-8 hot favorite to win the seat, but instead came in second with nearly 29 percent of the vote, behind the main opposition Labour Party’s Lisa Forbes, on 31 percent.
The ruling Conservatives came third with 21 percent.
In Britain’s first past the vote system, it is the winner who counts and gets all the attention, not the losing candidates, however close the result.
On that count, the outcome is a setback for the Brexit Party — founded by euroskeptic figurehead Farage only a few months ago and which was the top dog in the European elections in May with 31.6 percent of votes cast.
It had been seeking to capitalize on that momentum as well as voter disillusionment with the main Conservative and Labour parties, who have historically won the Peterborough seat.
Farage, who has called for Britain to leave the bloc without a deal, said last weekend while campaigning that he saw the contest as “the opportunity for the next chapter in this great story.”
The party had been heavy favorites to win the Leave-voting seat.
But despite losing, their performance will still be a concern to the two main parties.
Labour’s vote share fell by 17 percent from 2017, and was the lowest ever to win a British by-election, while the Conservatives plunged by 25 points.
Leading pollster John Curtice told the BBC the result showed the country was now in a “different political world.”
Farage said: “A lot of constituencies are now looking at four-party politics and perhaps in others five-party politics.”
His party issued a defiant tweet, saying: “If we can come so close in our 201st target seat, no seat is safe.”
But the party will now face comparisons with Farage’s former vehicle UKIP, which performed well in European elections but fell short when it came to Westminster.
Following victory in the 2014 European polls with nearly 28 percent of the vote, UKIP secured just 13 percent — around four million votes — in the next general election a year later, coming in third.
Britain’s first-past-the-post system, which has long proved a barrier for insurgent parties, saw the party win only one seat.
However, with four parties currently at roughly level pegging in the national polls, a lower percentage of the total vote could now return many more seats in a general election.
The Brexit Party has already claimed a major scalp, indirectly forcing Prime Minister Theresa May to announce last month that she would step down as the European election wipeout loomed.
Their trouncing of the Tories is also likely to influence the race to replace her as party leader and prime minister, putting the prospect of leaving the EU without a deal back on the table.
But the Brexit Party still faces many obstacles in shedding its single-issue status and becoming a national election force.
Labour has already honed in on Britain’s beloved National Health Service, which has the potential to divide the Brexit Party’s free-marketeers from those on the left of the political spectrum who fear its privatization.
Farage also blamed the by-election defeat on his party’s lack of infrastructure and data on potential voters, having only formally registered as a political party in early February.

