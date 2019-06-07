You are here

Duterte defends use of Marawi housing funds for Hajj

President Rodrigo Duterte has defended the use of Marawi rehabilitation funds to sponsor Hajj for displaced residents of the war-torn city. (File/AFP)
Ellie Aben
  • Philippine leader urges state auditors to reconsider decision against diversion of funds
MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has defended the use of Marawi rehabilitation funds to sponsor Hajj for displaced residents of the former besieged city.

Citing the importance of the Makkah pilgrimage for Muslims, Duterte expressed his support for the idea which he described as an “investment in peace.”

State auditors had flagged the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) for diverting P5 million (SR360,000) from a P500 million fund, allotted by the Office of the President for the reconstruction of Marawi, to send some residents to Hajj last year.

The fund had been allocated as an operational budget for the Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) — an interagency body created to facilitate recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of the city after it suffered massive devastation during a five-month battle between Daesh-inspired groups and government forces in 2017.

In a speech on Thursday, during Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in his home city of Davao, Duterte appealed to the Commission on Audit (COA) to reconsider its decision disallowing the use of the P5 million to pay for the 2018 pilgrimage to Makkah.

“I am asking the COA to reconsider. What is 5 million? Actually that 5 million is worth billions in terms of your generosity, to finance the poor people, Muslims, to go for Hajj,” said Duterte, noting that the religious pilgrimage is more important to Muslims than government housing efforts.

“You can forget about the housing (in Marawi) being planned by the government. To the individual Muslim believer, five mansions is nothing compared to a simple token of generosity that will allow them to perform Hajj. That’s more important,” the president added.

Duterte asked how the diversion of the P5 million could be illegal when P15 million annually was set aside for the Makkah journey. “If you can understand the (Muslim) culture, then we’d have less friction in society,” said Duterte.

The president also said that he had been supporting poor Muslim Filipino pilgrims since he was mayor of Davao City, and that the sponsorship continued under the patronage of his daughter who is current mayor of Davao.

In his appeal to the COA, Duterte said: “It’s not financing of a religious journey. Do not take it in that sense, that there is a separation of church and state. Take it as a pacification campaign.

“You want peace? All of you, you want peace … Filipinos, you want peace? Let us invest in peace. Spend for it. You’re not buying it; you’re helping your fellow Filipino who is a follower of Islam. Let us invest in peace.”

The HUDCC chair, Eduardo Del Rosario, who also heads the TFBM, defended the release of the P5 million to the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), saying that it “was part of the social healing process in the overall rehabilitation of Marawi. In 2018, we sponsored 27 IDPs (internally displaced persons) who were then living in the evacuation centers and transitional shelter to go for Hajj,” he said, adding that a raffle was drawn in front of the evacuees and the names of those picked were immediately announced.

The NCMF’s task is to facilitate the processing of travel documents, and the payment of air fares and lodgings for those traveling to Saudi Arabia for a month.

“Hajj is a solemn obligation and a fervent wish of every Muslim. It is so important to them that social healing is envisioned in the process,” Del Rosario said. 

“Besides, the funds that were used came from the President’s Social Fund and not from the funds appropriated by Congress,” he added.

NCMF spokesperson Dr. Dumapuno Alonto-Datu Ramos Jr., told Arab News that the diversion of the funds was done in good faith. He said another P6.4 million was used this year by the HUDCC for another raffle of 32 IDPs in Marawi City.

“If this doesn’t push through, it would be unfair for those IDPs who were picked for the free Hajj. We are hoping that this project will push through because this is a part of the social healing program of the TFBM,” the spokesman added. 

“With their prolonged suffering, the raffles were a way to ease their misery and sadness for what happened to Marawi.”

Potre Dirempatan-Diampuan, trustee of the Manila-based Global Council of United Religions Initiative, and whose house in Marawi was destroyed during the siege, told Arab News that many IDPs, especially those living in evacuation centers, had been clamoring to return home.

But she said: “When people have been reduced to below poverty or just a notch higher than a beggar, anything is welcome.” She noted that many Marawi IDPs had been living in a tented city and to be chosen to perform Hajj under the sponsorship of the government was “a blessing, a gift. It’s a breather, it’s a relief.”

Indian exporters overjoyed at lifting of Saudi ban

Sanjay Kumar
Indian exporters overjoyed at lifting of Saudi ban

  • “I’m super happy with the development.”
  • Kerala exports 150-160 tons of fruits and vegetables to the Gulf countries every day
NEW DELHI: The Kerala Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association has expressed joy over the Saudi decision to lift the ban on imports of horticultural products from the south Indian state.

The outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus in certain parts of Kerala in May last year forced the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to ban imports of horticultural products from the state. Most of the GCC members lifted the ban soon after, except for Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom “is a major market for exporters in Kerala. We send our products to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah airports every day,” said P. E. Ashraf Ali of the association.

“I’d incurred huge losses due to the (Saudi) ban ... Now I hope to recover the loss,” Ali told Arab News. 

“I’m super happy with the development.”

He said he has been able to export 8-10 tons of horticultural products to Saudi Arabia since it resumed imports in late May.

Kerala exports 150-160 tons of fruits and vegetables to the Gulf countries every day, out of which around 40 tons go to Saudi Arabia, said V. Venugopal of the Kerala-based Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 

“The lifting of the ban is one of the major developments as far as the fruit and vegetable industries of Kerala are concerned,” Venugopal added.  

The target this year is to increase exports to GCC countries to 200 tons daily, and if that happens, exports to Saudi Arabia will go up by 15-20 percent, he said.

An official at the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority — a body of the Indian government — told Arab News: “The ban was lifted after the satisfaction of the health ministries in both India and Saudi Arabia that the Nipah virus had been contained and there was no danger either to humans or plants from this virus anymore.”

The official said: “My understanding is that the Indian Health Ministry gave assurances to its Saudi counterpart that it will take fool-proof measures to stop the virus, and then the World Health Organization was also involved.”

He added: “It’s only after everyone was satisfied that there’s no danger from the Nipah virus anymore that Saudi Arabia agreed to lift the ban.”

