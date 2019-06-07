You are here

Oil rises as KSA signals OPEC deal extension

Supply-related issues, including US sanctions, have ‘put a floor’ under oil prices, according to analysts. (Supplied)
Reuters
Oil rises as KSA signals OPEC deal extension

  • Oil prices jumped after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told a conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, that $60 a barrel was too low to encourage investment in the industry
  • Khalid Al-Falih said he did not want to boost Saudi production to make up for a lower oil price and that a return to the price-crash environment of 2014-15 was unacceptable
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday, climbing further from five-month lows hit this week amid signs that OPEC and other producers could extend their output reduction deal.
Brent crude futures were up 60 cents at $62.27 a barrel in afternoon trading. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 59 cents to $53.18.
Oil prices jumped after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told a conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, that $60 a barrel was too low to encourage investment in the industry. Crude later pared gains.
Al-Falih said he did not want to boost Saudi production to make up for a lower oil price and that a return to the price-crash environment of 2014-15 was unacceptable.
A deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers, including Russia, to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) runs out at the end of this month.
“On the OPEC side, a rollover is almost in the bag. The question is to calibrate with non-OPEC,” Al-Falih said.
“I don’t think there will be a need to deepen the cut ... I’m hoping it will be an easy decision and that we’ll roll over, but if it’s not, we will be flexible in terms of our position.”
Supply has also been limited by US sanctions on oil exports from Iran and Venezuela.
“Supply-related issues basically put a floor under oil prices. This floor is in line with the technical support zone of $58-60 a barrel in Brent oil prices,” said Hans van Cleef at ABN Amro bank.
However, demand sentiment remains weak amid fresh signs of a stalling global economy and an intensifying trade war between the US and China.
The US has also threatened to put tariffs on goods from its major trading partner Mexico.
Mexican and US officials held a second day of talks on Thursday, fueling optimism a deal could be close, although it was unclear whether Mexican pledges to curb migration were enough to persuade Washington to postpone tariffs.
“The weak economic data and widening trade conflict have made for a gloomier demand outlook. In response, we have revised our third-quarter forecast for Brent down to $66 (previously $73),” Commerzbank said in a note.
Brent is heading for a third week of declines, down more than 3 percent.
On Wednesday, Brent and WTI hit their lowest price since mid-January at $59.45 and $50.60, respectively, after US crude output reached a record high and stockpiles climbed.

Flexibility and finesse essential to enduring Saudi-Russia oil deal

Updated 27 min 13 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

Flexibility and finesse essential to enduring Saudi-Russia oil deal

  • There had been melodramatic suggestions that the panel on global energy markets at Russia’s premier economic gathering would be some kind of high noon stand-off
  • One of the themes of the conference has been the growing closeness of the Saudi-Russia relationship, not just in oil but extending across industrial and financial sectors
Updated 27 min 13 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

ST. PETERSBURG: The message that came across loud and clear from the energy sector gathered in St. Petersburg on Friday was that the entente between Saudi Arabia and Russia on oil supply limits is here to stay, but that all parties to the deal will need to show finesse and flexibility in how it is operated.
There had been melodramatic suggestions that the panel on global energy markets at Russia’s premier economic gathering would be some kind of “high noon” stand-off over production limits, but no such outcome was likely or forthcoming.
The two main architects of the alliance — Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak — have too much respect for each other, as was made clear at Friday’s meeting, for such an outcome.
More importantly, there is consensus between them that the arrangement has served both the global oil industry, and the economies of their two countries, well. Novak said the objectives of the agreement are being met. The alternative of letting the market go the way it did in 2015 is “unacceptable,” said Al-Falih.
In fact, the cuts regime may be more needed now than ever, both men agreed. “Fundamentals are no longer the biggest driver of oil prices,” the Russian said, while Al-Falih pointed out that Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ could only affect the supply side of the equation. “Demand is influenced by macro factors,” like connected worries about economic growth and global trade tensions, while “sentiment and expectation are also outside our control,” he said.
So in an uncertain world, the stability of an OPEC+ deal is essential. But the devil is in the detail, and this has to be pinned down at the coming full meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, which both men were adamant would take place soon.
This is where the flexibility will come in. There is a consensus that the supply deal will continue — “rolled over” in the industry parlance — but both men agreed there was still work to be done to get to a definitive arrangement. “We will come to a decision, but it will not be cast in concrete. We can always adjust up or down as the need may be,” said Al-Falih, recognizing that the volatile global economic and geopolitical outlook might affect their calculations in the future.
One of the themes of the conference has been the growing closeness of the Saudi-Russia relationship, not just in oil but extending across industrial and financial sectors, right through to cultural ties. Neither side wants to risk that relationship for the sake of a few dollars a barrel.
The imminent rollover may also be prompted by a recognition that even tougher economic times might be ahead. Daniel Yergin, the oil expert who was also on the panel, was asked what would be needed to resolve China-US trade tensions at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan.
“A miracle,” he replied.

