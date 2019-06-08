You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Southern Region Command hosts Eid ceremony
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s Southern Region Command hosts Eid ceremony

1 / 4
Saudi Arabia’s Southern Region Command organized the event for families of soldiers. (SPA)
2 / 4
Saudi Arabia’s Southern Region Command organized the event for families of soldiers. (SPA)
3 / 4
Saudi Arabia’s Southern Region Command organized the event for families of soldiers. (SPA)
4 / 4
Saudi Arabia’s Southern Region Command organized the event for families of soldiers. (SPA)
Updated 08 June 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia’s Southern Region Command hosts Eid ceremony

Updated 08 June 2019
SPA
0

ABHA: Saudi Arabia’s Southern Region Command organized a ceremony for the families of soldiers who have been killed or wounded — or are currently serving near the southern border — to mark Eid Al-Fitr, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ceremony — part of a three-day event held at the King Faisal Military Cantonment in Khamis Mushayt — was attended by Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al-Qafari, commander of the Southern Region.

In a speech at the ceremony, the president of the Celebration Committee, Brig. Gen. Idris Ibrahim Al-Naimi, congratulated King Salman and the crown prince, as well as the Saudi people, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Madinah’s Eid festivities continue to draw crowds
0
Saudi Arabia
Children star as curtain opens on Eid events in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia’s literacy push comes with a cash prize

Updated 08 June 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia’s literacy push comes with a cash prize

  • The program targets men and women whose circumstances have hindered their studies
  • The two-month campaigns will run until Aug. 5
Updated 08 June 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: A Saudi education campaign will offer financial rewards as part of efforts to reduce illiteracy in isolated and remote areas of the Kingdom.

The Education Ministry’s summer campaigns will be run in four departments: Al-Khadra in Makkah, Al-Wajh in Tabuk, Al-Edabi in Sabya and Tarj in Bisha.

The two-month campaigns will run until Aug. 5 and come as Saudi Arabia increases efforts to reduce illiteracy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, and improve education in all areas of the Kingdom.

Summer campaigns will be held in areas where it is difficult to organize regular classes, such as regions that are home to nomadic Bedouin.

The program targets men and women whose circumstances have hindered their studies, and aims to familiarize students with holy teachings. It will also teach the principles of reading and writing, reinforce a sense of national belonging, and raise cultural awareness in religious, social, health, economic and agricultural areas.

The Education Ministry is supported by several government sectors in the program’s introduction: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance; Ministry of Health; Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture; Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Ministry of Information; and the Technical and Vocational Training Corp.

FASTFACT

1,000 — Social institutions and businessmen have helped with incentives for students during the program and on its completion. Students who complete the program will earn a degree in eradicating illiteracy as well as a financial reward of SR1,000 ($267).

Education departments in Makkah, Tabuk, Sabya and Bisha continued their preparations to start the campaigns as scheduled.

In Makkah, the literacy campaign includes 26 centers and targets more than 300 male and female students with 40 teachers, coordinators, supervisors, an executive director and his assistant.

In Tabuk, the Directorate General of Education will launch the campaign through the main center in Al-Rass village and at other centers such as Al-Kar, Al-Bida’a, Al-Nabeh, Al-Sadid, Al-Khorba’a, Al Manjoor and Be’er Al-Madaqqa.

The campaign is titled “Eradicating Illiteracy, a Religious Duty and a National Quest.”

In Sabya, the campaign in Al-Edabi will target more than 1,000 male and female students in more than 28 centers.

The campaign in Bisha includes more than 20 educational centers in schools in Wadi Tarj’s villages and centers ranging from Al-Mahamel village to Qotbah through villages in Mehr, Tarj and Al-Qawba.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi education

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry pumps $500m into public school projects
0
Saudi Arabia
Survey reveals narrowing gender gap in Saudi health and education sectors

Latest updates

Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs
0
‘I was wrong’: Officer who shot 911 caller gets 12½ years
0
14 lions escape from Kruger park in S.Africa
0
Real Madrid signs Eden Hazard from Chelsea
0
NASA to open International Space Station to tourists from 2020
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.