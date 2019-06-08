You are here

Venezuela exodus surpasses 4 million, Angelina Jolie to visit region: UN

Venezuelan migrants walk along a trail into Brazil, in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil, April 11, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • More than 1.3 million Venezuelans are in Colombia, followed by 768,000 in Peru and large numbers of migrants in Chile, Ecuardor, Brazil and Argentina, UNHCR said
CARACAS, Venezuela: The number of Venezuelans who have left their country in recent years has surpassed 4 million, the United Nations said Friday ahead of a visit to the region by UNHCR envoy Angelina Jolie.
The UN refugee agency said the number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants rose by 1 million after November, indicating a rapid escalation as economic conditions deteriorated and a conflict between the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition intensified.
“These alarming figures highlight the urgent need to support host communities in the receiving countries,” said Eduardo Stein, the UN’s Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan refugees and migrants, in a statement. “Latin American and Caribbean countries are doing their part to respond to this unprecedented crisis but they cannot be expected to continue doing it without international help.”
The exodus comes amid a grinding political standoff between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó.
Guaidó, who heads the opposition-controlled congress, revived a flagging movement in January by declaring himself interim president, quickly drawing recognition as Venezuela’s rightful leader from the US and more than 50 nations.
But Maduro, with the support of the military and allies Cuba and Russia, has defiantly held on to power in the face of US oil sanctions that are adding to misery in a nation hit hard by hyperinflation and widespread fuel, food and power shortages.
A record number of Venezuelans have fled the country’s crisis, with Latin American countries hosting most of them.
More than 1.3 million Venezuelans are in Colombia, followed by 768,000 in Peru and large numbers of migrants in Chile, Ecuardor, Brazil and Argentina, UNHCR said. Mexico and countries in Central America and the Caribbean are also hosting significant numbers of refugees and migrants.
On Friday, Jolie planned to start a two-day trip to the Colombian border with Venezuela to assess the migrant crisis caused by the country’s tumult. She is scheduled to visit a border camp where Venezuelan migrants are staying in tents and hold a news conference in the Colombian region of La Guajira on Saturday.
Jolie last visited the region in October, when she met Venezuelan refugees in Peru.
UNHCR says the goal of operations at its camp in Maicao is to provide shelter and food to the most vulnerable migrants and refugees, while partner organizations help legalize their status, find housing, or relocate them to other areas of Colombia. When a camp resident leaves, the space is given to someone else who has recently arrived from Venezuela.
One initiative known as the Quito Process has brought together countries affected by the migrant crisis to formulate a coordinated response, while another plan was launched last December with the aim of helping 2.2 million Venezuelans and 580,000 people in 16 countries.

Topics: Venezuela crisis

Trump says NASA should stop talking about going back to the Moon

President Donald Trump holds up protective glasses as he arrives to view the solar eclipse at the White House in Washington, in this photo taken on Aug. 21, 2017. (AP)
Trump says NASA should stop talking about going back to the Moon

  • Trump’s exact meaning was uncertain, but he may have been urging the US space agency to put more of a focus on the voyage to Mars, with the Moon serving as just a stepping stone
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that NASA should stop talking about going back to the Moon, which caused confusion since his administration aims to restart Moon landings by 2024.
“For all the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon — We did that 50 years ago,” Trump tweeted from Air Force One while returning from a visit to Europe.
“They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!” Trump said.
Trump’s exact meaning was uncertain, but he may have been urging the US space agency to put more of a focus on the voyage to Mars, with the Moon serving as just a stepping stone.
Vice President Mike Pence announced plans in April to return to the Moon by 2024 although some space experts doubt whether the deadline can be met.
On its website, NASA, which made six manned Apollo missions to the Moon between 1969 and 1972, says that “exploration of the Moon and Mars is intertwined.”
“The Moon provides an opportunity to test new tools, instruments and equipment that could be used on Mars, including human habitats, life support systems, and technologies and practices that could help us build self-sustaining outposts away from Earth,” it says.
Speaking in April, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said “this time, when we go to the Moon, we’re actually going to stay.
“We’re not going to leave flags and footprints and then come home to not go back for another 50 years,” he said.
Trump rarely tweets about space or NASA, leaving the agency in the hands of Pence and focusing more on its military aspects such as the creation of a “space force.”
One of his last tweets on the subject was on May 13 when he said “Under my Administration we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars.
“I am updating my budget to include an additional $1.6 billion so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY!” he said.

Topics: Donald Trump NASA

