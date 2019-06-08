You are here

Russian anti-corruption journalist detained in Moscow

Russian journalist Ivan Golunov is seen in Moscow, Russia, on this October 27, 2018 photo. (Reuters)
Updated 08 June 2019
Reuters
Russian anti-corruption journalist detained in Moscow

  • Dozens of Russian journalists protested against Golunov’s detention outside Moscow police headquarters on Friday. Police detained at least 10 of them before later letting them go
Updated 08 June 2019
Reuters
MOSCOW: A Russian journalist known for investigating corruption among Moscow city officials has been detained by police and accused of drug offenses, police said on Friday, but his lawyer, his employer and colleagues said he had been framed.
The journalist, 36-year-old Ivan Golunov, was detained in central Moscow on Thursday on his way to a meeting with a source when illegal drugs were found in his rucksack, according to police and his employer, the online news portal Meduza.
In a statement, Moscow police said a search of Golunov’s apartment had produced more drugs and some scales, and that they had opened a criminal investigation. If found guilty of large-scale drug selling, he could be jailed for 10 to 20 years.
Dmitry Djulai, Golunov’s lawyer, told Reuters he believed police had planted the drugs on his client to frame him. He said Golunov had been beaten, and that police had refused to take swabs from his hands or the rucksack or to take fingernail samples to see if he had been in contact with drugs.
Djulai said the police had also refused to call medics to catalogue the injuries that police had inflicted. Moscow police said the allegations that Golunov had been beaten as he was arrested “do not correspond to reality.”
Golunov is well known in Russia for his investigations into graft in the capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
Sobyanin on Friday ordered the head of Moscow’s police force to take the investigation under his personal control and to ensure the matter was dealt with objectively, Russian news agencies reported.
The editorial management of Meduza, which is based in Latvia, said in a statement that Golunov had received threats in recent months in connection with a story he was working on.
“We are convinced that Ivan Golunov is innocent,” the statement read. “Moreover, we have grounds to believe that Golunov is being persecuted because of his journalistic activity.”
Dozens of Russian journalists protested against Golunov’s detention outside Moscow police headquarters on Friday. Police detained at least 10 of them before later letting them go.
A Reuters witness said a long line of journalists was nonetheless waiting to take turns to stage one-person protests, the only form of legal protest in Russia which does not require prior permission from the authorities.

Topics: Ivan Golunov Russia

Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones

Updated 07 June 2019
Reuters
Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones

  • New Huawei phones will no longer be able to have Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps pre-installed
  • Google said earlier that it would no longer provide Android software for Huawei phones
Updated 07 June 2019
Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc. is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones, the latest blow for the Chinese tech giant as it struggles to keep its business afloat in the face of a US ban on its purchase of American parts and software.
Customers who already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates, Facebook told Reuters. But new Huawei phones will no longer be able to have Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps pre-installed.
Smartphone vendors often enter business deals to pre-install popular apps such as Facebook. Apps including Twitter and Booking.com also come pre-installed on Huawei phones in many markets. Twitter Inc. declined to comment and Booking Holdings did not respond to a request.
The move by Facebook dampens the sales outlook for Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, whose smartphone business became its biggest revenue generator last year, powered by strong growth in Europe and Asia.
Huawei declined to comment.
Alphabet Inc’s Google said earlier that it would no longer provide Android software for Huawei phones after a 90-day reprieve granted by the US government expires in August. But Google’s Playstore and all Google apps will still be available for current models of Huawei phones including those which have not yet shipped or even been built.
The Facebook ban, by contrast, applies to any Huawei phone that has not yet left the factory, according to a person familiar with the matter. Facebook declined to comment on when the suspension took place.
In May, Washington banned US companies from supplying technology to Huawei, part of a long-running campaign against the company. The United States alleges that Huawei is too close to the Chinese government and that its telecom network gear and other products could be a conduit for espionage, which Huawei denies.
Buyers of current Huawei phone models that do not have Facebook pre-installed would still be able to download it from the Google Playstore. Future versions of Huawei phones, however, will not have access to the Google Playstore and its apps unless the US government changes course.
Huawei has said it was prepared for the US action and vowed to work around any disruptions. But some customers at stores in Europe and Asia have told Reuters that they are reluctant to buy Huawei phones in the face of uncertainties, and analysts expect a dramatic drop in Huawei smartphone sales.

Topics: Facebook Huawei

