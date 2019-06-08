You are here

NASA to open International Space Station to tourists from 2020

This handout illustration obtained May 31, 2019 courtesy of NASA shows planet Earth rimming the Moon's horizon with a commercial lander that will carry NASA-provided science and technology payloads to the lunar surface, paving the way for NASA astronauts to land on the Moon by 2024. (AFP)
From right, Jeff Dewit, NASA's Chief Financial Officer; Robyn Gatens, NASA's Deputy Director of the International Space Station; Bill Gerstenmaier, NASA's associate administrator for the Human Exploration and Operations Mission, and Stephanie L. Schierholz Public Affairs Officer/Human Exploration and Operations, NASA, attend a news conference at Nasdaq in New York on Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP)
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
NEW YORK: NASA said Friday it will open up the International Space Station to business ventures including space tourism as it seeks to financially disengage from the orbiting research lab.
Price tag? Tens of millions of dollars for a round trip ticket and $35,000 a night.
“NASA is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we’ve never done before,” NASA chief financial officer Jeff DeWit said in an announcement made at the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York.
There will be up to two short private astronaut missions per year, said Robyn Gatens, deputy director of the ISS.
The missions will be for stays of up to 30 days. As many as a dozen private astronauts could visit the ISS per year, NASA said.
These travelers would be ferried to the orbiter exclusively by the two US companies currently developing transport vehicles for NASA: SpaceX, with its Crew Dragon capsule, and Boeing, which is building one called Starliner.
These companies would choose the clients — who will not have to be US citizens — and bill for the trip to the ISS, which will be the most expensive part of the adventure: around $58 million for a roundtrip ticket.
That is the average rate the companies will bill NASA for taking the space adventurers up to the ISS.
Neither Dragon nor Starliner are ready. Their transport capsules are supposed to be ready in late 2019 but the timetable depends on the results of a series of tests. So the private missions will have to wait until 2020 at the earliest.
The tourists will pay NASA for their use of the station, for food, water and use of the life support system.
That will run about $35,000 per night per astronaut, said DeWit.
That does not include Internet, which will cost $50 per gigabyte.

The space station does not belong to NASA. It was built along with Russia starting in 1998, and other countries participate in the mission and send up astronauts.
But the United States has paid for and controls most of the modules that make it up.
The new space tourists to the ISS will not be the first: US businessman Dennis Tito had that honor in 2001. He paid Russia around $20 million for the trip.
Others followed in his footsteps, the last being Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte in 2009.
Since 2011, Russian Soyuz rockets have been the only way to get to the space station. And they have transported only space agency astronauts, in addition to Russian cosmonauts.
There are usually three to six crew members on the ISS at any given time. Right now it is home to three Americans, two Russians and a Canadian.
Russia plans to resume tourist flights in late 2021.
The policy change announced Friday includes the opening of parts of the ISS to private sector companies for commercial and marketing activity.
This would include startups developing techiques for building materials in conditions of weightlessness.
Fiber optic cables, for example, are of extraordinary quality when manufactured in microgravity.
The idea is to develop the space economy in the hope of seeing the private sector take over the ISS, which the United States hopes to stop financing in the late 2020s.
“We want to be there as a tenant, not as the landlord,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in April.
The agency wants to free up funds for a return to the moon mission called Artemis in 2024 and for sending the first humans to Mars, perhaps in the 2030s.
But it remains unclear if commercial activity in earth orbit is profitable because it is still so expensive to get up there in the first place.
In the end, NASA appears to have changed its stance in order to meet its huge budget needs.
When Russia announced it was taking Tito to the space station, NASA was at first opposed to such a mission. And it ended up sending the Russians a bill for his stay on the ISS.

Topics: NASA

A start-up in Jordan helps schoolchildren master coding in a gamified way

Updated 07 June 2019
MATT SMITH
DUBAI: A start-up in Jordan has created its own programming language tailored for children’s learning capacity. Using Hello World Kids’ SmoothY, pupils master coding in a fun, gamified way by unlocking levels and solving problems to earn points and awards.

Such skills will be vital in tomorrow’s jobs market, with consultants McKinsey & Company warning that automation and artificial intelligence (AI) could eliminate up to 800 million jobs worldwide by 2030. Conversely, there is a dire shortage of trained programmers, with as many as one million coding jobs going unfilled in the US alone.

Even for children who don’t end up working in information technology (IT), learning code has myriad other benefits.

“Coding teaches children problem-solving, analytical skills, computational thinking and critical thinking skills,” said Hanan Khader, a mother of four who founded Hello World Kids in Amman. “We don’t teach coding as an isolated skill, but as a skill to solve real-world problems.”

An estimated 82 public schools and 50 private schools in Jordan now teach her company’s coding program, and 35,000 pupils have completed its courses. Jordan’s education ministry has agreed to incorporate the courses into the school core curriculum, and these will be introduced to all elementary schools over the next five years.

Students learn via HelloCode, an interactive online platform that uses storytelling, cartoons, songs and games to teach SmoothY, which uses simplified programming syntax and conventions.

It is easy to understand and yet uses the same logic and precepts of common programming languages, preparing children to later code in the likes of Python and Java. Through SmoothY, children can make their own applications and computer games. Those aged 5-7 first complete HelloCode Juniors, a three-part course that makes them computer literate, followed by HelloCode Fundamentals, designed for students aged 8-12.

“After completing Fundamentals, children will be ready to learn whatever trending technologies there are worldwide — they know the concepts and semantics of programming languages; they understand how to build technology, so are now free to do whatever they want,” Khader said.

Khader, who is a computer programmer, first had the idea for her company in 2013 when her 10-year-old daughter complained about how boring information and communications technology (ICT) lessons were. “When I explained to her the concept of a variable, she loved it and wanted to learn more so she could write code,” she said.

That prompted her to start simplifying coding concepts for children to understand. She then developed this into a coding course that could be integrated into the school timetable. “There were a lot of challenges in trying to disrupt a long-established system. First, I had to prove that there really was a simplified way to teach coding to kids,” Khader said.

She said she taught herself about educational practices and how to build a curriculum prior to approaching schools. Her main aim was to demonstrate that coding was different to teaching ICT.

“ICT teaches you how to use a program. I wanted to teach how to create a program,” Khader said.

In 2014, she held more than 700 meetings with schools and parent groups to explain the benefits of teaching school children how to code. Only one school invited her to stage a pilot course.

“Once the principal said yes, so 350 kids learned coding,” Khader said. Khader launched her start-up as a not-for-profit company. “I wanted to create social impact but with a profitable strategy,” she said.

“I gradually built awareness by creating case studies showing the impact of our courses and publicizing these through social media. There was skepticism as to whether schoolchildren were capable of learning coding.”

Today, the venture employs 15 full-time staff and offers its courses, available in English and Arabic, worldwide.

This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) coding Hello World Kids SmoothY HelloCode

