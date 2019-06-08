You are here

  • Home
  • Real Madrid signs Eden Hazard from Chelsea
﻿

Real Madrid signs Eden Hazard from Chelsea

The 28-year-old forward joined Madrid on a five-year contract. (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2019
AP
0

Real Madrid signs Eden Hazard from Chelsea

  • €100 million fee would make him the club’s biggest signing
  • Real Madrid called Hazard “one of the best players in the world,” known for his “attacking flair, assists and goals.”
Updated 08 June 2019
AP
0

MADRID: Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea on Friday for its second major offseason addition, and reportedly its most expensive ever.
The 28-year-old forward joined Madrid on a five-year contract and a transfer fee reported to be around 100 million euros ($113 million) plus variables, which would make him the club’s biggest signing.
Madrid is rebuilding after one of the worst seasons in club history and had added forward Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this week.
The Spanish club hadn’t made any blockbuster signings in years and was yet to bring in a top player to try to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward left to join Juventus last season.
Real Madrid called Hazard “one of the best players in the world,” known for his “attacking flair, assists and goals.”
“Hazard has world class technique, vision, dribbling, pace and finishing,” Real Madrid said. “These qualities saw him stand out in his seven years in England.”
Hazard had already indicated his final game for Chelsea was last week’s Europa League final victory over Arsenal. With two goals in his 352nd appearance for the club, he finished with a total of 110.
“Although it is with sadness we say goodbye to Eden and we made it absolutely clear to him the club wished him to stay,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said, “we respect the decision he has made to take on a new challenge in a different country and follow his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid.”
Since joining Chelsea from French club Lille in 2012, Hazard has won both the Premier League and Europa League twice, the FA Cup and the League Cup. The Belgium international, who still had a year left in his contract with Chelsea, had already tried to leave the English club a year ago.
“The memories he leaves us with will not fade,” Granovskaia said. “He provided all who watched Chelsea play with great entertainment and many match-winning contributions, and for that we thank Eden enormously.
“He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club, a wonderful individual to have around and a joy to work with.”
Hazard was a standout player with Belgium at the World Cup in Russia last year, helping his team earn a historic third-place finish. He scored three goals in six games and won the man of the match award three times. He was named the tournament’s second-best player, behind Croatia’s Luka Modric, his new Real Madrid teammate.
Hazard is expected to be officially introduced to Madrid fans next week after undergoing a medical.
Real Madrid finished third in the Spanish league and was eliminated early in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. It went through two coaching changes this season, its first without Ronaldo. Zinedine Zidane returned to the helm a few months ago to try to get the team back on track after winning three straight Champions League titles.
Madrid earlier this year had signed Brazilian defender Eder Militao, who will join from Porto next season. Teenage forward Rodrygo, bought from Brazilian club Santos for nearly 45 million euros ($50.6 million) last year, also will be added to the squad for next season.

Topics: real madrid Eden Hazard Chelsea

Related

0
Sport
Eden Hazard scores twice as Chelsea sweep aside Arsenal in Europa League final in Baku
0
Sport
Maurizio Sarri confident star man Eden Hazard will stay at Chelsea

Crusaders to keep name, despite backlash after NZ mosque attacks

Updated 51 min 59 sec ago
AFP
0

Crusaders to keep name, despite backlash after NZ mosque attacks

  • The team will drop the knight and sword image from its logo at the end of this year
  • There has been a growing opinion that the name is offensive because of its association with the crusades waged by Christians against Muslims in the medieval period
Updated 51 min 59 sec ago
AFP
0

WELLINGTON: New Zealand rugby bosses have confirmed the Canterbury Crusaders will keep their name for at least another year, despite a backlash following the mosque attacks in the team’s hometown of Christchurch in March.
However, the team will drop the knight and sword image from its logo at the end of this year.
Independent research commissioned by the Crusaders in the immediate aftermath of the shootings, in which 51 Muslims died, showed opinion was divided on the name.
But “people on both sides of the divide are incredibly passionate about this club and what it represents to them,” Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said.
New Zealand Rugby chairman Brent Impey told Radio Sport that there was “no intention and never has been any intention that the Crusaders name would change in 2020.”
But, he added, it was still being debated whether the name should change long-term.
The nine-times champion Crusaders, the most successful side in Super Rugby, have faced criticism over their name since the March 15 shootings targeting Muslim worshippers attending Friday prayers.
The Crusaders adopted the name when Super Rugby began in 1996, intending it as a nod to Christchurch’s strong links to England.
However, there has been a growing opinion that the name is offensive because of its association with the crusades waged by Christians against Muslims in the medieval period.
References to the crusades are said to have been written on weapons owned by the self-proclaimed white supremacist who has been charged with the mass murder.
A market research firm has been commissioned to review possible options for the rugby team, which Mansbridge said would take into account “all relevant opinions and, most importantly, we are committed to doing the right thing.”
The review will examine two options — dropping the Crusaders’ name entirely or retaining it but revamping the brand.
They have already dropped their traditional pre-match entertainment at home games, which featured sword-brandishing horsemen dressed as crusading knights in chainmail and tunics adorned with crosses.
But Impey said they could not consider an immediate name change because of existing contracts, particularly with merchandise manufacturers.
Mansbridge said any change would not come into effect until 2021 when the Crusaders license is up for renewal.
“In the meantime, the Crusaders name will be retained for the remainder of the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but an interim change to the logo will come into effect for next season, with the removal of the knight and sword image,” Mansbridge said.
New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew described the removal of medieval theming as “an appropriate step for now,” but said any further consideration of the brand needed to be broader than a response to one event.
Similar debates have raged in the United States over the names of sports teams with Native American associations, such as the Washington Redskins, Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians.
In 1997, the Washington Bullets basketball team became the Washington Wizards because then owner Abe Pollin did not want the side to have a name linked to violence.

Topics: rugby New Zealand Canterbury Crusaders

Related

0
Sport
New Zealand’s Crusaders lose for the first time since mosque shootings
0
Sport
Canterbury Crusaders stars call for focus to be on grieving in aftermath of terror attacks

Latest updates

Crusaders to keep name, despite backlash after NZ mosque attacks
0
Queen honors ‘The Crown’ actress Olivia Colman
0
Sri Lanka president vows to block Easter attacks probe
0
Raptors reach brink of first NBA title by beating Warriors
0
Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.