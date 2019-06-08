You are here

  • Home
  • Raptors reach brink of first NBA title by beating Warriors
﻿

Raptors reach brink of first NBA title by beating Warriors

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) shoots while defended by Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) during the first quarter in game two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. (USA TODAY Sports/Kyle Terada)
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

Raptors reach brink of first NBA title by beating Warriors

  • The Raptors are one victory shy of the first crown in their 24-season history
  • The Warriors seek their third consecutive title and fourth in five seasons
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

OAKLAND: Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and the Toronto Raptors moved to the brink of their first NBA title Friday by beating defending champion Golden State 105-92 in the NBA Finals.
Serge Ibaka netted 20 points off the bench and Pascal Siakam added 19 for the Raptors, who grabbed a commanding 3-1 edge in the best-of-seven series, which could end with game five Monday in Toronto.
The Raptors are one victory shy of the first crown in their 24-season history while the Warriors seek their third consecutive title and fourth in five seasons.
“Just (got to) be patient, come in focused and ready to play defense and make some shots,” Leonard said. “As long as we win, I’m satisfied.”
Only once in 34 chances in NBA Finals history has a team rallied from 3-1 down to win the title, that being in 2016 when LeBron James led Cleveland back to defeat the Warriors.
Leonard, who grabbed 12 rebounds in the game, scored 17 points in the third quarter when Toronto seized command, while Ibaka and Siakam’s second-half surge helped ensure Golden State did not overtake them late.
The Warriors welcomed back guard Klay Thompson, averaging 19.5 points a game, who missed game three with a left hamstring strain, and reserve forward Kevon Looney, who had been declared done for the series due to a chest injury.
But the Warriors remained without playoff scoring leader Kevin Durant, out the past month with a right calf injury, and lacking him they were no match for the fast-moving Raptors.
Leonard opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers, giving the Raptors their first lead at 48-46.
Toronto closed the third quarter with a 20-6 run to seize a 79-67 lead entering the fourth quarter, Leonard scoring 11 and Ibaka adding seven in the pivotal span.
Fred VanVleet opened fourth quarter with a 3-pointer for Toronto but was taken to the locker room moments later for seven stitches after a bloody gash was opened under his right eye when he was struck by the left elbow of Golden State’s Shaun Livingston under the basket.
The Warriors got within 97-89 on a Curry 3-pointer with 2:56 remaining but came no closer.
It could have been the final game at 53-year-old Oracle Arena for the Warriors, who move into a new arena next season in San Francisco. The arena has been the club’s home since 1971.
Defensive work dominated early, both teams struggling to make shots and combining for 13 first-half turnovers.
Leonard scored 14 points in the first quarter but the rest of the Raptors shot 1-for-13 and the Warriors, led by six points from Looney, jumped ahead 23-12 before Leonard scored five points in a 7-0 Toronto run.
Thompson caught fire in the second quarter, going 4-of-5 from the floor as Golden State led 46-42 at half-time.

Topics: Toronto Raptors Golden State Warriors NBA

Related

0
Sport
Raptors hit big shots, beat Warriors for 2-1 NBA Finals lead
0
Sport
Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals

Crusaders to keep name, despite backlash after NZ mosque attacks

Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

Crusaders to keep name, despite backlash after NZ mosque attacks

  • The team will drop the knight and sword image from its logo at the end of this year
  • There has been a growing opinion that the name is offensive because of its association with the crusades waged by Christians against Muslims in the medieval period
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

WELLINGTON: New Zealand rugby bosses have confirmed the Canterbury Crusaders will keep their name for at least another year, despite a backlash following the mosque attacks in the team’s hometown of Christchurch in March.
However, the team will drop the knight and sword image from its logo at the end of this year.
Independent research commissioned by the Crusaders in the immediate aftermath of the shootings, in which 51 Muslims died, showed opinion was divided on the name.
But “people on both sides of the divide are incredibly passionate about this club and what it represents to them,” Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said.
New Zealand Rugby chairman Brent Impey told Radio Sport that there was “no intention and never has been any intention that the Crusaders name would change in 2020.”
But, he added, it was still being debated whether the name should change long-term.
The nine-times champion Crusaders, the most successful side in Super Rugby, have faced criticism over their name since the March 15 shootings targeting Muslim worshippers attending Friday prayers.
The Crusaders adopted the name when Super Rugby began in 1996, intending it as a nod to Christchurch’s strong links to England.
However, there has been a growing opinion that the name is offensive because of its association with the crusades waged by Christians against Muslims in the medieval period.
References to the crusades are said to have been written on weapons owned by the self-proclaimed white supremacist who has been charged with the mass murder.
A market research firm has been commissioned to review possible options for the rugby team, which Mansbridge said would take into account “all relevant opinions and, most importantly, we are committed to doing the right thing.”
The review will examine two options — dropping the Crusaders’ name entirely or retaining it but revamping the brand.
They have already dropped their traditional pre-match entertainment at home games, which featured sword-brandishing horsemen dressed as crusading knights in chainmail and tunics adorned with crosses.
But Impey said they could not consider an immediate name change because of existing contracts, particularly with merchandise manufacturers.
Mansbridge said any change would not come into effect until 2021 when the Crusaders license is up for renewal.
“In the meantime, the Crusaders name will be retained for the remainder of the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but an interim change to the logo will come into effect for next season, with the removal of the knight and sword image,” Mansbridge said.
New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew described the removal of medieval theming as “an appropriate step for now,” but said any further consideration of the brand needed to be broader than a response to one event.
Similar debates have raged in the United States over the names of sports teams with Native American associations, such as the Washington Redskins, Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians.
In 1997, the Washington Bullets basketball team became the Washington Wizards because then owner Abe Pollin did not want the side to have a name linked to violence.

Topics: rugby New Zealand Canterbury Crusaders

Related

0
Sport
New Zealand’s Crusaders lose for the first time since mosque shootings
0
Sport
Canterbury Crusaders stars call for focus to be on grieving in aftermath of terror attacks

Latest updates

German FM in Iraq to address regional tensions
0
Iran has no plans to leave OPEC: Iranian oil minister
0
Four Pakistani soldiers killed in roadside blast
0
Iran says new US sanctions show talks offer ‘hollow’
0
Sudan forces arrest protest leaders who met Ethiopia PM
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.