You are here

  • Home
  • Queen honors ‘The Crown’ actress Olivia Colman
﻿

Queen honors ‘The Crown’ actress Olivia Colman

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman will perform Queen Elizabeth II in the series “The Crown.” (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

Queen honors ‘The Crown’ actress Olivia Colman

  • Colman, 45, was awarded the CBE by the sovereign to mark her 93rd birthday
  • Colman won this year’s best actress Academy Award for her role as Queen Anne in “The Favourite”
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, who will play Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown,” was honored by the monarch on Saturday for her services to British drama.
Colman, 45, was awarded the CBE by the sovereign to mark her 93rd birthday, which is officially celebrated in Britain on the second Saturday in June.
Colman headed a list of stars — and everyday heroes — made commanders (CBE), officers (OBE) or regular members (MBE) of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, the main order of chivalry.
“I’m totally thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be — and hopefully now will be,” she said.
Colman won this year’s best actress Academy Award for her role as Queen Anne in “The Favourite” and will next portray Queen Elizabeth in season three of “The Crown.”
Of playing the two, she said: “I find the harder is Queen Elizabeth because everyone knows what she looks like, everyone knows what she sounds like,” she said.
“I am loving trying to play her.”
TV adventurer Bear Grylls, who also leads the Scouts in Britain, was made an OBE for his services to young people.
Author Lee Child, whose action hero Jack Reacher has been played on screen by Tom Cruise, received the CBE, as did fellow novelist Joanna Trollope.
Sarah Waters, famed for her raunchy novels featuring lesbian protagonists, including “Tipping The Velvet,” was made an OBE.
In the world of music, singers Elvis Costello and Feargal Sharkey were both given the OBE, accepting establishment endorsements far from their punk roots.
Songwriter Mitch Murray received the CBE.
He penned UK number one hits including “How Do You Do It?,” “I Like It” and “The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde,” along with US number ones “I’m Telling You Now” and “The Night Chicago Died.”
In sport, there were CBEs for former Manchester United chief executive David Gill and Philip Brook, the outgoing chairman of the All England Club which hosts the Wimbledon tennis championships.
Tony Allcock, the 17-times world bowls champion, received the OBE.
Scotland cricket captain Kyle Coetzer, former marathon world record holder Steve Jones, and the reigning Women’s British Open golf champion Georgia Hall were given the MBE.
Boyd Tunnock, 86, who in 1956 invented Scotland’s cherished Tunnock’s Teacake chocolate-coated marshmallow and biscuit snack, was knighted.
“I’ll just have to make sure I live long enough to get used to it,” the new Sir Boyd said.
Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation of British Industry main business lobby group, was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knighthood.
Comedian and presenter Griff Rhys Jones received an OBE.
The British honors system rewards individuals’ bravery, service or achievement in their field.
Nimco Ali and Doctor Leyla Hussein, who were both victims of female genital mutilation as children, were given OBEs for their efforts in combating the practice.
Seven Holocaust survivors received the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to Holocaust education.
Some 1,073 people were on the birthday honors list, 75 percent of whom were rewarded for outstanding work in their local communities.
The oldest recipient was John Haymen, 100, while the youngest was 17-year-old Richard Collins. They both received the BEM for community services.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II

Related

0
Art & Culture
Film Review: ‘The Favourite’ is a triangular palace intrigue with an Oscar-winning lead
0
Lifestyle
‘The Favourite’ rules BAFTAs with most wins, ‘Roma’ takes top prize

14 lions escape from Kruger park in S.Africa

In this file photo taken on July 19, 2011 a lioness stands in the light after a night patrol exercice with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) company against rhino's poachers along the Mozambique border in the Kruger National Park. (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

14 lions escape from Kruger park in S.Africa

  • The Kruger National Park covers nearly two million hectares (4.9 million acres) and is home to over 500 bird species and 147 mammal species
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

JOHANNESBURG: A pride of 14 lions is on the loose near a mining community bordering South Africa’s Kruger National Park, officials said Friday, and warned members of the public to be alert.
The lions have been spotted roaming around the Foskor phosphate mine outside the town of Phalaborwa on the western boundary of the famed wildlife park, which is fenced in.
But a disagreement broke out what to do with the big cats, which are being monitored by a team of rangers until a new home is found where they cannot run into humans.
Officials from the Limpopo provincial government said the lions had escaped from the Kruger park and should be taken back.
But a Kruger spokesman said the big cats were not from the park and could not be moved there as well-established prides would drive them out.
“The widely reported pride of lions seen recently in the mining area outside Phalaborwa is not a known pride from the Kruger National Park,” spokesman Ike Phaahla said in a statement, adding this meant they were the responsibility of provincial authorities.
“It has been reported that this pride has been residing for more than a year within the Foskor Phalaborwa Mining Company and direct adjacent areas,” said Phaahla, adding there were elephants and buffalo aplenty for the lions to eat.
“The lion population within the Greater Kruger is very healthy, growing, and the suitable habitats occupied. It would therefore be unwise to relocate a lion pride in the territory of an existing pride,” he said.

A meeting this week between local government and park officials agreed to capture the lions and find a suitable location to place them.
But Phaahla said any pride moved to the Kruger “will continually break out as other dominant lions will chase them out.”
Until the matter is settled, he warned, “there is a danger to members of the public who are working in the area.
“There is the possibility of wildlife-human conflict, so people have to be careful,” he told SABC public television. “We need to identify a park where they can be taken and establish their own area.”
In an online statement, the provincial department of environment and tourism advised Foskor Mine employees and residents in the area “to be alert at all times.”
Earlier this week, a leopard killed a two-year-old boy inside a fenced-off staff compound in the Kruger.
A team of rangers hunted down two suspected leopards and shot them dead to avoid the risk of a repeat.
The Kruger National Park covers nearly two million hectares (4.9 million acres) and is home to over 500 bird species and 147 mammal species.

Topics: Kruger Park South Africa

Related

0
Offbeat
Leopard kills toddler in South Africa’s Kruger park
0
Offbeat
Tiger attacks Kansas zoo keeper after ‘error’ brought two together

Latest updates

Egypt says its forces kill 4 militants in Sinai
0
German FM in Iraq to address regional tensions
0
Iran has no plans to leave OPEC: Iranian oil minister
0
Four Pakistani soldiers killed in roadside blast
0
Iran says new US sanctions show talks offer ‘hollow’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.