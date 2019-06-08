You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines rejects call for UN rights council probe
﻿

Philippines rejects call for UN rights council probe

UN rights experts asked the UN Human Rights Council on Friday to look into the “staggering number of unlawful deaths and police killings.” (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

Philippines rejects call for UN rights council probe

  • The president has overseen a narcotics crackdown in which police have killed more than 5,300 suspected drug dealers and users
  • Rights groups say the actual number of dead is at least three times higher
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

MANILA: The Philippines on Saturday rejected a call for an independent United Nations probe into Manila’s alleged human rights violations, describing it as interference in the affairs of the Asian nation.
UN rights experts asked the UN Human Rights Council on Friday to look into the “staggering number of unlawful deaths and police killings in the context of the so-called war on drugs, as well as killings of human rights defenders.”
President Rodrigo Duterte has overseen a narcotics crackdown in which police have killed more than 5,300 suspected drug dealers and users since he was elected three years ago.
Rights groups say the actual number of dead is at least three times higher.
“The latest call by 11 special rapporteurs of the United Nations for an international probe of the Philippines not only is intellectually challenged but an outrageous interference on Philippine sovereignty,” Duterte spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.
He accused the UN experts of “peddling a biased and absolutely false recital of facts, adulterated with malicious imputations against the constituted authorities.”
Panelo also said: “Those who have spoken against the campaign on illegal drugs and human rights record of this president have been overwhelmingly rejected by the Filipino electorate.”
Last month’s midterm polls, held halfway into Duterte’s six-year term, saw his allies take control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
The 11 UN experts, who are independent and do not speak for the United Nations, include the special rapporteur on summary or extrajudicial killings, Agnes Callamard.
Callamard earned Duterte’s ire when she called for a stop to the drug war killings in 2016.
Duterte’s drug war is his signature policy initiative and he defends it fiercely, especially from international critics and institutions which he says do not care about the Philippines.
Critics have alleged the crackdown amounts to a war on the poor that feeds an undercurrent of impunity and lawlessness in the country.

Topics: Philippines UN

Related

0
World
UN experts seek inquiry into ‘unlawful’ killings in Philippines
0
World
US to launch new program to fight extremism in Philippines

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II marks official birthday with pomp and parade

Updated 08 June 2019
AP
0

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II marks official birthday with pomp and parade

Updated 08 June 2019
AP
0

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II is marking her official birthday with the annual Trooping the Color parade, a traditional display of British pageantry.
About 1,400 soldiers in ceremonial scarlet coats and bearskin hats march past the queen in a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade in Westminster.
Royals taking part included Prince Charles, Prince William and his wife Kate, and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
Thousands of spectators have lined the parade ground and gathered in nearby St. James’s park to watch the spectacle.
The ceremony originated from traditional preparations for battle. The colors — or flags — were “trooped,” or carried down the lines of soldiers, so they could be seen and recognized in battle. The regimental flag being paraded this year is from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II UK trooping the colour

Related

0
Offbeat
Queen honors ‘The Crown’ actress Olivia Colman
0
World
Queen Elizabeth and world leaders applaud D-Day veterans

Latest updates

Turkey says it has ‘neutralized’ 43 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
0
WWE fans get in on action for historic Saudi showdown
0
UK’s Queen Elizabeth II marks official birthday with pomp and parade
0
Walk this way: Arab shoe designers snap up celebrity fans
0
Egypt says its forces kill 4 militants in Sinai
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.