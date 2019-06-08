You are here

  • Home
  • Walk this way: Arab shoe designers snap up celebrity fans
﻿

Walk this way: Arab shoe designers snap up celebrity fans

1 / 2
From Ashley Graham to Emily Ratajkowski, footwear labels from the region are earning celebrity fans. (AFP)
2 / 2
From Ashley Graham to Emily Ratajkowski, footwear labels from the region are earning celebrity fans. (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2019
Arab News
0

Walk this way: Arab shoe designers snap up celebrity fans

  • Lebanese shoe designer Andrea Wazen is known for her high-quality, handmade footwear created in Beirut
  • The up-and-coming label is known for its bright hues and razor-thin stiletto heels
Updated 08 June 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Well-heeled celebrities from around the world have been sporting shoes by Arab designers as of late — from Kylie Jenner to model Emily Ratajkowski, there’s no shortage of famous fans when it comes to footwear labels from the region.

Last week, Ratajkowski showed off a pair of tan mules by Lebanese shoe designer Andrea Wazen, known for her high-quality, handmade footwear created in Beirut.

The model posed for photographs at a polo event in New Jersey wearing the simple Gloria mules by the Lebanese designer.

“When your ultimate girl crush wears your shoes,” the designer captioned a photo of the model, who paired the shoes with a fitted pencil skirt and orange crop top.

Wazen, whose sister is fashion influencer Karen Wazen, also saw her shoes worn by model Ashley Graham last week.

Graham wore a pair of slinky black heels with clear PVC accents to the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards ceremony, held last week.

The shoes, called the Dassy PVC pumps, accessorized a custom-made Christian Siriano dress, with puffed sleeves and a form-fitting silhouette.

“In custom @csiriano for the @cfda awards feeling like I just walked out of a fabulous Alfred Hitchcock film, darling!” Graham captioned a snap of her outfit on Instagram.

Wazen isn’t the only designer from the region to earn herself celebrity fans lately. Jordanian-Romanian shoe designer Amina Muaddi has also been in the spotlight, with the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showing off her heels in recent weeks.

Kylie boasted a pair of the Lupita glass slippers at the launch of her new skincare line, Kylie Skin, at the end of May, while her older sister Kendall finished off a skin-tight minidress with the Gilda rainbow sandals while in Cannes.

Back in April, beauty mogul Rihanna was spotted in New York — reportedly out and about with her Saudi beau Hassan Jameel — wearing a black coat with strappy white sandals by Muaddi, while Huntington-Whiteley has been an avid fan for quite some time and regularly takes to Instagram to show off Muaddi’s latest designs.

The up-and-coming label is known for its bright hues and razor-thin stiletto heels that often widen out into a squared block at the base of the heel. 

Topics: arab designer

Related

0
Lifestyle
Meet Lina Hamed, the designer behind ultra-luxury handbags
0
Lifestyle
Lion queen Beyonce champions Lebanese designer

What We Are Reading Today: 1776 by David McCullough

Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: 1776 by David McCullough

Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
0

In this masterful book, David McCullough tells the intensely human story of those who marched with General George Washington in the year of the Declaration of Independence — when the whole American cause was riding on their success, without which all hope for independence would have been dashed and the noble ideals of the Declaration would have amounted to little more than words on paper.

Based on extensive research in both American and British archives, 1776 is a powerful drama written with extraordinary narrative vitality, says a review published on goodreads.com.

It is the story of Americans in the ranks, men of every shape, size, and color, farmers, schoolteachers, shoemakers, no-accounts, and mere boys turned soldiers. 

At the center of the drama, with Washington, are two young American patriots, who, at first, knew no more of war than what they had read in books ­— Nathaniel Green, a Quaker who was made a general at 33, and Henry Knox, a 25-year-old bookseller who had the preposterous idea of hauling the guns of Fort Ticonderoga overland to Boston.

Topics: George Washington Book Review US Declaration of Independence David McCullough

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Crowded Hour by Clay Risen
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Bruce Lee: A Life by Matthew Polly

Latest updates

Khan urges Modi to ‘work together’ for peace
0
Visitors flock to King Abdul Aziz Palace during Eid
0
Taliban presses US to set withdrawal date
0
Sri Lankan intelligence chief sacked over Easter attacks probe
0
What We Are Reading Today: 1776 by David McCullough
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.