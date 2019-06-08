You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s Queen Elizabeth II marks official birthday with pomp and parade
﻿

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II marks official birthday with pomp and parade

1 / 10
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives in a horse-drawn carriage at Horseguards parade ahead of her Birthday Parade, ‘Trooping the Color’, in London on June 8, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 10
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain June 8, 2019. (Reuters)
3 / 10
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) make their way in a horse drawn carriage to Horseguards parade ahead of the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 8, 2019. (AFP)
4 / 10
Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
5 / 10
Members of The King's Troop Royal Artillery lead the parade down the Mall back to Buckingham Palace after of the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 8, 2019. (AFP)
6 / 10
Britain's Queen Elizabeth takes part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
7 / 10
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives in a horse-drawn carriage at Horseguards parade ahead of her Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 8, 2019. (AFP)
8 / 10
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II rides in a horse-drawn carriage to Horseguards parade ahead of her Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 8, 2019. (AFP)
9 / 10
Members of the Grenadier Guards line up in Horseguards parade for the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 8, 2019. The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. Since 1748, the Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign. Over 1400 parading soldiers, almost 300 horses and 400 musicians take part in the event. / AFP / Tolga AKMEN
10 / 10
Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
AP
0

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II marks official birthday with pomp and parade

Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
AP
0

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II marked her official birthday Saturday with the annual Trooping the Color parade, a traditional display of British pageantry at its very best.
About 1,400 soldiers in ceremonial scarlet coats and bearskin hats marched past the queen in a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade in Westminster. Royals taking part included Prince Charles, Prince William and his wife Kate, and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan — who appeared in her first public outing since giving birth to their son, Archie, to watch the birthday fly-past of military aircraft.
Baby Archie did not appear, but another young royal almost stole the queen's limelight when he made his debut on Buckingham Palace's balcony. One-year-old Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, waved frantically at the first of the helicopters in the show.

Britain's Prince William holding Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 8, 2019. (AFP)


The queen marks her birthday twice a year — an official ceremony is always held in June, in hopes of holding the parade in good weather. Her actual birthday, on April 21, is usually celebrated with close family only.
Thousands of spectators lined the parade ground and gathered in nearby St. James's park to watch the spectacle in sparkling sunshine. They then walked down the road leading to Buckingham Palace, gathering at the gates to honor the monarch ahead of the fly-past, the punctuation mark of the annual event.
It's been a big week for the monarch. Demonstrating the close link between the monarchy and the armed forces, she was the center of ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the invasion of France that marked the beginning of the end of the Nazis.
But if the 93-year-old sovereign was tired, it didn't show. She waved and smiled as she emerged on the balcony and the crowd roared.
The ceremony originated from traditional preparations for battle. The colors — or flags — were "trooped," or carried down the lines of soldiers, so they could be seen and recognized in battle. The regimental flag being paraded this year is from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II UK trooping the colour

Related

0
Offbeat
Queen honors ‘The Crown’ actress Olivia Colman
0
World
Queen Elizabeth and world leaders applaud D-Day veterans

Bulgaria probes Daesh-inspired school student planning bomb attack

Updated 6 min 13 sec ago
AFP
0

Bulgaria probes Daesh-inspired school student planning bomb attack

  • The suspect had managed to make explosives from commonly accessed materials and that too in the space of a week
  • The student has been released after arrest and is receiving counselling
Updated 6 min 13 sec ago
AFP
0

SOFIA: Bulgarian prosecutors on Saturday said they had opened a probe into a bomb attack being planned by a student from an elite high school who was inspired by Daesh.
The student was “extremely intelligent” and lived in Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second city, deputy prosecutor general Ivan Gueshev said, adding that this was the first investigation of its kind in the country.
“Several home-made explosive devices were found at his home, including a bomb made with pipes and electric wires (of a type) often used in the United States,” he said.
“Furthermore, 14.5 kilogrammes (32 pounds) of the explosive used in attacks in Belgium and France, were found in a plastic container surrounded by nails to cause maximum destruction,” he added.
Gueshev did not identify the explosive but said it was the same as the one used in a 2012 attack on Israeli tourists at the airport in the Bulgarian Black Sea resort of Burgas, in which six people died and more than 30 were injured.
“This appears to be a classic case of the recruitment and radicalization of a minor” on the Internet, he said.
A Daesh flag was also found in a room which was serving as the workshop.
The suspect had managed to make explosives from commonly accessed materials and that too in the space of a week, Gueshev said.
He did not say if the attack targeted Plovdiv, which is currently the European capital of culture and attracts many tourists.
The student has been released after arrest and is receiving counselling.
Bulgaria, which neighbors Turkey, is used by many extremists to travel and return from the Middle East but no national has so far been caught for planning attacks on home soil.

Topics: Bulgaria Daesh

Related

0
World
Six charged in Bulgaria with financing ‘terrorist’ groups
0
Media
Bulgaria: Killer of TV journalist gets 30 years in prison

Latest updates

Bulgaria probes Daesh-inspired school student planning bomb attack
0
Indian PM Modi arrives in Maldives in first trip since reelection
0
Syrian goalkeeper who became icon for the opposition dies in battle
0
Turkey says it has ‘neutralized’ 43 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
0
WWE fans get in on action for historic Saudi showdown
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.