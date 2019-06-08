You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey says it has ‘neutralized’ 43 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
﻿

Turkey says it has ‘neutralized’ 43 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar speaks with an officer as Turkish army's top commanders stand behind at Turkey-Iraq border near Hakkari, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP)
Updated 08 June 2019
Reuters
0

Turkey says it has ‘neutralized’ 43 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

  • The Turkish military launched what it dubbed “Operation Claw” in northern Iraq’s Hakurk region, on May 27 with artillery and air strikes followed by operations by commando brigades
  • The PKK militant group is based in northern Iraq, notably in the Qandil region to the south of Hakurk
Updated 08 June 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday a total of 43 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) had been “neutralized” so far as part of an operation Ankara launched in northern Iraq 13 days ago.
The Turkish military launched what it dubbed “Operation Claw” in northern Iraq’s Hakurk region, on May 27 with artillery and air strikes followed by operations by commando brigades.
The PKK militant group is based in northern Iraq, notably in the Qandil region to the south of Hakurk. Ankara said the operation aimed to destroy shelters and caves used by the PKK and “neutralize” its members — a term it commonly uses to refer to deaths, but also to those wounded or captured.
“43 PKK terrorists have been neutralized as part of Operation Claw, which has continued successfully for 13 days in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
It said 53 mines and improvised explosive devices had been destroyed and 74 caves and shelters used by the PKK were made unusable, adding that it had also seized weapons and ammunition belonging to the militants.
Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said the operation would continue in the region until “the last terrorist is neutralized.”
The PKK insurgency in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey began in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. It is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.
Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the third largest in parliament, has said such operations created crises and that tens of similar operations in the past had not created a solution.
Separately, two PKK members, one of whom was on Turkey’s wanted list, were “neutralized” in Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakir province, the Interior Ministry said.
Another PKK member was arrested in Diyarbakir at a traffic checkpoint, the local gendarmarie said.

Topics: Turkey Kurdish Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey and Russia face escalation of violence over Syria’s push into Idlib
0
Middle-East
Turkey frees US scientist but tensions remain

Syrian goalkeeper who became icon for the opposition dies in battle

Updated 08 June 2019
AP
0

Syrian goalkeeper who became icon for the opposition dies in battle

  • Abdelbaset Sarout, 27, rose to fame as a football player for his home city of Homs and won international titles representing his country
  • When peaceful protests broke out against Assad in 2011, Sarout led rallies and became known as the “singer of the revolution” for his songs and ballads
Updated 08 June 2019
AP
0

BEIRUT: A Syrian soccer goalkeeper who became an icon of the opposition against President Bashar Assad has died of wounds suffered in a battle with government forces, the opposition said Saturday.
Abdelbaset Sarout, 27, rose to fame as a player for his home city of Homs and won international titles representing his country. When peaceful protests broke out against Assad in 2011, Sarout led rallies and became known as the “singer of the revolution” for his songs and ballads.
Following the arc of the Syrian uprising, Sarout later took up arms as the country slid into civil war. He led a unit of fighters against government forces and survived the government siege of Homs. The government declared Sarout a traitor, banning him from football and offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.
He remained an icon among Syria’s opposition as the rebellion came to be dominated by hard-line extremist groups. Many activists and rebels came to refer to him as the “guardian of freedom,” a play on the Arabic word for goalkeeper.
“He was both a popular figure, guiding the rebellion, and a military commander,” said Maj. Jamil Al-Saleh, leader of Jaish Al-Izza rebel group, in which Sarout was a commander. “His martyrdom will give us a push to continue down the path he chose and to which he offered his soul and blood as sacrifice.”
Fighting has escalated in northwestern Syria, the last major rebel stronghold, since April. More than 300 people have died and 300,000 have been displaced as troops have pushed into the rebel enclave.
Cpt. Mustafa Maarati, the spokesman for Jaish Al-Izza, said Sarout died from wounds sustained two days earlier while fighting in the northern Hama province. Maarati said he was wounded in the leg, stomach and hand, and died in a hospital in Turkey. Turkey supports the Syrian opposition.
Sarout was among hundreds of rebel fighters who were evacuated from Homs in 2014 after a suffocating government siege ended with a surrender deal and a cease-fire. Two of his brothers died in the fight for Homs. Two other brothers and his father were killed earlier in the war.
In Jaish Al-Izza, he led a unit named after his hometown. He repeatedly denounced rebel infighting and called on Syrians to unite against government forces.
In a recording in 2015, Sarout denied he had joined any of the radical groups that proliferated in Homs and northern Syria as the war dragged on. But like many rebels, he adopted more religious references in online videos after initially sticking to nationalist themes. He had recently appeared in a video from Hama saying he would fight as though it were his hometown.

Topics: Syria Abdelbaset Sarout

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Lebanese move may render 35,000 Syrian refugees homeless
0
Middle-East
‘No more joy in Eid’ for Syrians displaced for the holiday once again

Latest updates

Rihanna enjoys Italy holiday with Saudi boyfriend and family
0
Thiem ends Djokovic's Slam run at French Open, faces Nadal in final
0
Jeddah hosts WWE’s biggest ever Battle Royal
0
Jordan crown prince surprises child cancer patients with visit from Aladdin stars
0
Saudi Airlines launches Jeddah-Marrakech direct flight
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.