Indian PM Modi arrives in Maldives in first trip since reelection

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Maldives for his first official overseas trip since being re-elected. (AFP)
  • First visit by Indian prime minister to South Asian archipelago nation in 8 years
  • Modi is meeting with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday evening
MALE, Maldives: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Maldives for his first official overseas trip since being elected to office for a second term.
It’s the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the South Asian archipelago nation in eight years.
Modi is meeting with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday evening. He’s then scheduled to address the Maldives’ Parliament.
In a Twitter message soon after landing in the Maldives, Modi said his visit “indicates the importance India attaches to strong ties with the Republic of Maldives and the desire to boost cooperation in various spheres.”
India had been concerned with former Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom’s leaning toward China, which is seeking influence in the Indian Ocean.

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II is marking her official birthday with the annual Trooping the Color parade, a traditional display of British pageantry.
About 1,400 soldiers in ceremonial scarlet coats and bearskin hats march past the queen in a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade in Westminster.
Royals taking part included Prince Charles, Prince William and his wife Kate, and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
Thousands of spectators have lined the parade ground and gathered in nearby St. James’s park to watch the spectacle.
The ceremony originated from traditional preparations for battle. The colors — or flags — were “trooped,” or carried down the lines of soldiers, so they could be seen and recognized in battle. The regimental flag being paraded this year is from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

