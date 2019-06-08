Saudi Airlines launches Jeddah-Marrakech direct flight

MARRAKECH: A Saudia Boeing Dreamliner with 274 passengers landed at Marrakech’s Menara Airport on Thursday, marking the airline’s first ever Jeddah-Marrakech flight and the second destination in Morocco after Casablanca.

Officials celebrated the first ever flight between the two destinations with an inaugural ceremony which was attended by Saudi ambassador to Morocco, Abdullah bin Saad Al-Ghurairi along with a number of officials of the Ministry of tourism and civil aviation, Marrakech International Airport department, Moroccan travel agencies and media representatives.

In an address, Al-Ghurairi praised the strong relationship between the two countries, stressing that the launch of the new direct flight between Jeddah and Marrakech will contribute to strengthen these links and relations.

Al-Ghurairi noted that the flight will serve the destination with three times a week: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“The flight also seeks to strengthen air traffic between the two countries and will encourage tourism and will serve as a platform to inaugurate other lines to other tourism cities across Morocco,” he added.

Zakaria Belghazi, the Director General of Morocco’s Civil Aviation Authority expressed his heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Saudi Arabia for launching direct flights between Jeddah and Marrakech.

The director of the Saudi Arabian Airlines Company in Morocco Mohammed Al-Samrani said that the number of passengers traveling from and to Morocco in the past two years had increased by 19%, noting that 402,808 passengers had made the journey.