Saudi Airlines launches Jeddah-Marrakech direct flight

Officials celebrated the first ever flight between the two destinations with an inaugural ceremony which was attended by Saudi ambassador to Morocco.
Updated 08 June 2019
Arab News
(SPA)
Saudi Airlines launches Jeddah-Marrakech direct flight

Updated 08 June 2019
Arab News (SPA)
MARRAKECH: A Saudia Boeing Dreamliner with 274 passengers landed at Marrakech’s Menara Airport on Thursday, marking the airline’s first ever Jeddah-Marrakech flight and the second destination in Morocco after Casablanca.
Officials celebrated the first ever flight between the two destinations with an inaugural ceremony which was attended by Saudi ambassador to Morocco, Abdullah bin Saad Al-Ghurairi along with a number of officials of the Ministry of tourism and civil aviation, Marrakech International Airport department, Moroccan travel agencies and media representatives.
In an address, Al-Ghurairi praised the strong relationship between the two countries, stressing that the launch of the new direct flight between Jeddah and Marrakech will contribute to strengthen these links and relations.
Al-Ghurairi noted that the flight will serve the destination with three times a week: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
“The flight also seeks to strengthen air traffic between the two countries and will encourage tourism and will serve as a platform to inaugurate other lines to other tourism cities across Morocco,” he added.
Zakaria Belghazi, the Director General of Morocco’s Civil Aviation Authority expressed his heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Saudi Arabia for launching direct flights between Jeddah and Marrakech.
The director of the Saudi Arabian Airlines Company in Morocco Mohammed Al-Samrani said that the number of passengers traveling from and to Morocco in the past two years had increased by 19%, noting that 402,808 passengers had made the journey.

Visitors flock to King Abdul Aziz Palace during Eid

Built in 1940 in two phases, it consists of the western palace, which was constructed first to receive official delegations and guests of the late King Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
Updated 09 June 2019
SPA
Visitors flock to King Abdul Aziz Palace during Eid

  • The palace is supervised by the Saudi tourism authority, which is currently working on restoring and developing it to be one of the most important palaces internationally
Updated 09 June 2019
SPA
AL-SAIH: Visitors have been flocking to the historic King Abdul Aziz Palace in Al-Saih city as part of Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.
Many enjoyed guided tours of the 80-year-old palace, which is currently being restored to preserve its ancient Islamic architectural style.
Built in 1940 in two phases, it consists of the western palace, which was constructed first to receive official delegations and guests of the late King Abdul Aziz. The second phase involved the building of the eastern palace, and a 160-meter bridge for the King’s car, which became the home of King Abdul Aziz and his family.
The palace is supervised by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, which is currently working on restoring and developing it to be one of the most important palaces internationally.
Al-Saih is considered as the modern capital and economic and administrative center of Al-Kharj governorate. The city was established after the unification of the Kingdom, in an initiative by founder King Abdul Aziz.
The city has recently witnessed big investments and is home to several important government and economic facilities.
Developing the tourism sector is one of the top priorities of the Saudi government. There are 11 tourism seasons this year covering all regions of the Kingdom: The Eastern Region (Sharqiya) Season, Ramadan Season, Eid Al-Fitr Season, Jeddah Season, Taif Season, Eid Al-Adha Season, National Day Season, Riyadh Season, Diriyah Season, Al-Ula Season and Ha’il Season. 

