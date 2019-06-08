Jeddah hosts WWE’s biggest ever Battle Royal

You are here

Fifty World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars packed Al-Jowhara Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City to almost full capacity Friday night for the Super ShowDown. (AN Photo/Essam Al-Ghalib)
  • Saudi Arabia’s Mansoor Al-Shehail crowned champion of largest Battle Royale in WWE history
  • Billed as a family event, it was attended by people of all ages
JEDDAH: Fifty World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars packed Al-Jowhara Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City to almost full capacity Friday night for the Super ShowDown and Battle Royal, held under the open skies.
As fireworks lit the night above the stadium, 50 wrestlers crammed into the ring for almost 25 minutes until there remained only one man standing, Saudi Arabia’s Mansoor Al-Shehail, who was crowned champion of the largest Battle Royal in WWE history.

“To represent the Kingdom around the world is amazing,” he said during a post-match interview. “To win the largest WWE Battle Royal in history is amazing. I can’t ask for anything better.”

Billed as a family event, it was attended by people of all ages. “It’s like a dream come true,” said Jabr Al-Rasheed, 17. “Ever since I was a child, I was watching WWE, and now live in front of me is every single wrestler that I love.”
For 10-year-old Faisal Al-Gosaibi, what made the night special was that he was able to enjoy it with his parents.

“I feel really good because my mom and dad are having fun with me and I like having fun with my family,” he said.
His brother Khaled shared the same sentiment, saying: “I really like it because I’m coming here with my family and we’re really having a good time and enjoying it.”


Equally enthusiastic were many adults in the crowd, who had been waiting for some time to attend a WWE event in the Kingdom.
“It’s amazing. It’s like a dream come true,” said Ava, who is in her 30s. “Whenever we used to watch WWE on TV, or any other country used to host it, we used to wonder why we can’t have it.”

Rashed Aseel, 36, said his 11-year-old son Ahmad “is a huge fan of wrestling, me not so much. It’s Ahmad’s birthday so I had to bring him, but I’m enjoying the father and son time we’re having together.”
Friday night’s event marked the WWE’s third in the Kingdom.

 

Visitors flock to King Abdul Aziz Palace during Eid

Built in 1940 in two phases, it consists of the western palace, which was constructed first to receive official delegations and guests of the late King Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
  • The palace is supervised by the Saudi tourism authority, which is currently working on restoring and developing it to be one of the most important palaces internationally
AL-SAIH: Visitors have been flocking to the historic King Abdul Aziz Palace in Al-Saih city as part of Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.
Many enjoyed guided tours of the 80-year-old palace, which is currently being restored to preserve its ancient Islamic architectural style.
Built in 1940 in two phases, it consists of the western palace, which was constructed first to receive official delegations and guests of the late King Abdul Aziz. The second phase involved the building of the eastern palace, and a 160-meter bridge for the King’s car, which became the home of King Abdul Aziz and his family.
The palace is supervised by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, which is currently working on restoring and developing it to be one of the most important palaces internationally.
Al-Saih is considered as the modern capital and economic and administrative center of Al-Kharj governorate. The city was established after the unification of the Kingdom, in an initiative by founder King Abdul Aziz.
The city has recently witnessed big investments and is home to several important government and economic facilities.
Developing the tourism sector is one of the top priorities of the Saudi government. There are 11 tourism seasons this year covering all regions of the Kingdom: The Eastern Region (Sharqiya) Season, Ramadan Season, Eid Al-Fitr Season, Jeddah Season, Taif Season, Eid Al-Adha Season, National Day Season, Riyadh Season, Diriyah Season, Al-Ula Season and Ha’il Season. 

