Taliban presses US to set withdrawal date

A sixth round of talks to find a political solution will be held in Doha. (Reuters)
TAHIR KHAN
  • Taliban spokesman expresses hope for “more progress” in the next round of talks
TAHIR KHAN
ISLAMABAD: The US must announce a time frame for the complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in order to find a political solution to the conflict, the Afghan Taliban said on Saturday.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Arab News that the two sides had made progress during the sixth round of talks in May, but failed to strike a deal because the US did not set a date for a withdrawal.

Ahead of a new round of talks in Qatar, the date for which has yet to be announced, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, will travel to Doha as “part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan,” the State Department said in a statement. 

“In Doha, he will continue talks with the Taliban to move the peace process forward,” it added.

Shaheen said he is hopeful that “more progress” will be made during the next round of talks, “but the ball is in the US court, as they are to decide a time frame for withdrawal of foreign troops … This will solve the foreign aspect of the problem.” 

The date for a complete “withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan will be top of the agenda,” he added. “When the US announces a timeline, we’ll give them a commitment that Afghan soil won’t be used against any country.”

Khalilzad has been urging the Taliban to agree to a cease-fire and start direct talks with the Afghan government, a suggestion rejected by the insurgents. 

Shaheen said such talks will be held sometime after the next meeting with US representatives.

The Taliban says it will discuss only two issues with Khalilzad: Withdrawing foreign troops from Afghanistan, and preventing the country from being used against others.

 

 

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Sri Lankan intelligence chief sacked over Easter attacks probe

Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Sri Lankan intelligence chief sacked over Easter attacks probe

  • Chief of National Intelligence Sisira Mendis was sacked after testifying to the inquiry last week that the attacks could have been averted
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s president has sacked the national intelligence chief and will not cooperate with a parliamentary investigation into security lapses before the Easter suicide bombings, officials said on Saturday.

Maithripala Sirisena summoned an emergency Cabinet meeting on Friday night to oppose a parliamentary select committee probe into the April 21 attacks that killed 258 people, including 45 foreigners, and wounded nearly 500.

Chief of National Intelligence Sisira Mendis was sacked after testifying to the inquiry last week that the attacks could have been averted.

He also said the president had failed to hold regular security meetings to assess the threat from radicals who carried out the bombings on three hotels and three churches.

Sirisena’s office did not give a reason for the sacking. Halfway through the testimony, the live telecast of the proceedings was stopped on the president’s orders, official sources said.

A ministerial source told AFP Sirisena has refused to allow any police, military or intelligence personnel to testify before the committee.

The source added that the heated Cabinet meeting ended “inconclusively” without taking a decision on whether to suspend the Parliament probe.

Sirisena’s office did not comment on the meeting, but said the president had told senior police officers on Friday that he will not allow any serving officer to testify.

Sirisena’s defense secretary and police chief have suggested that the president, who is also defense minister, did not follow proper protocols in dealing with intelligence warnings about the Easter Sunday bombings.

Sirisena has repeatedly denied he was aware of an impending threat.

The Sri Lankan government has admitted there were intelligence failures before the attacks.

Sirisena suspended police chief Pujith Jayasundara and dismissed his top defense official Hemasiri Fernando after the bombings.

Topics: SRI LANKA ATTACKS Easter Attack

