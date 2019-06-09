You are here

Khan urges Modi to ‘work together’ for peace

In a letter to his Indian counterpart, Pakistani PM Imran Khan expressed his country’s desire to resolve all issues. (AP/ File)
Aamir Saeed
  • Dialogue is the only way out, says Pakistani premier
  • Ties between India and Pakistan have traditionally been volatile
Aamir Saeed
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan desires peace in the region and wants to resolve all outstanding issues with its neighbor including the disputed Kashmir region, Prime Minister Imran Khan told his Indian counterpart in a letter.

Relations between the two countries have traditionally been volatile, but they hit their lowest point in decades following a February suicide attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 42 paramilitary troopers. Responsibility was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. There followed military escalations and even an aerial dogfight, bringing both countries to the brink of war. 

Tensions have barely eased since then, although the foreign ministers from both countries had an unscheduled and informal meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) gathering in Kyrgyzstan. Khan and Modi are scheduled to attend an SCO meeting from June 13, again in Kyrgyzstan, but their foreign ministries deny that any bilateral meeting will take place.

“Pakistan desires peace in the region and wants to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir through dialogue,” Khan wrote. 

He emphasized the need to work together “on the basis of mutual respect and trust” to address challenges faced by the people of both the countries, including poverty and underdevelopment. 

HIGHLIGHTS

Foreign ministers of the two countries recently held an informal meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Kyrgyzstan.

Khan and Modi are scheduled to attend an SCO meeting from June 13, again in Kyrgyzstan, but their foreign ministries deny that any bilateral meeting will take place

“Dialogue is the only way to lift people of both the countries out of poverty,” he said, adding that Pakistan was keen for peace in the region and that joint efforts were essential for regional peace, progress and prosperity.

It is the second time that Khan has expressed a desire to revive dialogue with India since Modi stormed to victory in a general election last month to secure a second term in office. The former cricketer tweeted his congratulations to the ruling party and said he wanted to work with Modi for regional peace, progress and prosperity. 

Modi, in response, expressed his gratitude for Khan’s good wishes and said he had always “given primacy” to peace and development in the region. “It takes two to tango,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammad Faisal told Arab News on Friday. “We have repeatedly expressed our desire to start a productive dialogue with India, but if they are not interested, we can’t force them.”

He said Pakistan was uninterested in “mere handshakes with the Indian leadership” as such gestures in the past had “failed to yield any meaningful results.”

Foreign affairs analyst Dr. Hasan Askari Rizvi said Khan’s letter to Modi was an attempt to show the international community that Pakistan wanted to initiate a meaningful dialogue. “There is no indication of resumption of bilateral dialogue from the India side … and now it is the responsibility of the international community to take stock of New Delhi’s intransigence and influence it for productive negotiations,” he said.

 

 

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule of the subcontinent in 1947. Both South Asian countries claim the territory in full and have fought wars over it.

Topics: Pakistan

Taliban presses US to set withdrawal date

TAHIR KHAN
Taliban presses US to set withdrawal date

  • Taliban spokesman expresses hope for “more progress” in the next round of talks
TAHIR KHAN
ISLAMABAD: The US must announce a time frame for the complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in order to find a political solution to the conflict, the Afghan Taliban said on Saturday.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Arab News that the two sides had made progress during the sixth round of talks in May, but failed to strike a deal because the US did not set a date for a withdrawal.

Ahead of a new round of talks in Qatar, the date for which has yet to be announced, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, will travel to Doha as “part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan,” the State Department said in a statement. 

“In Doha, he will continue talks with the Taliban to move the peace process forward,” it added.

Shaheen said he is hopeful that “more progress” will be made during the next round of talks, “but the ball is in the US court, as they are to decide a time frame for withdrawal of foreign troops … This will solve the foreign aspect of the problem.” 

The date for a complete “withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan will be top of the agenda,” he added. “When the US announces a timeline, we’ll give them a commitment that Afghan soil won’t be used against any country.”

Khalilzad has been urging the Taliban to agree to a cease-fire and start direct talks with the Afghan government, a suggestion rejected by the insurgents. 

Shaheen said such talks will be held sometime after the next meeting with US representatives.

The Taliban says it will discuss only two issues with Khalilzad: Withdrawing foreign troops from Afghanistan, and preventing the country from being used against others.

 

 

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

