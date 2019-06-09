You are here

Digital transformation of education sector vital for Vision 2030

Jamil Ahmed, Saudi Arabia country manager, Aruba.
Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
Updated 09 June 2019

Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
One of the main pillars of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is the educational sector. Shifting to digital education to support teacher and student progress will no doubt be a cornerstone of the National Transformation Program (NTP) and an area that Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, intends to play a key role in as an “enabler” through its mobile-first architecture that creates smarter networks for smarter students.
Jamil Ahmed, Saudi Arabia country manager at Aruba, said: “Classrooms are changing. We are seeing the impact of the digital revolution. Learning environments are now preparing students for their future work environments. Classrooms are shifting away from rows of desks, to an environment that promotes collaboration between students, teachers and learning devices. It’s what we call the optimized digital classroom. Textbooks are being swapped out for mobile devices that provide up-to-date content in real time. Printed exams are transitioning to online assessments. 1:1 and BYOD initiatives are replacing wired computer labs. Skype and Google Hangouts are fueling new study groups. And personalized learning programs are developed to meet the individual needs of each student.
“This digital classroom needs to support 21st century learning, with 1:1 initiatives and project-based learning. It needs to provide anytime/anywhere access to cloud-based apps like Google Apps for education and Office 365. It’s a classroom that easily provides guest access and encourages student collaboration, that can also prioritize critical learning apps such as Online Assessments. As a result, IT professionals in education in the Kingdom need to plan for the future and build a next-generation infrastructure that supports this digital learning environment and emerging technologies.”
A little over a year ago, the Education Ministry introduced an initiative called Future Gate to promote digital learning and “change the whole setting” in schools.

It handed out iPads to students and teachers in schools and is encouraging more technology-enabled teaching and learning.
Aruba is keen to work with government and educational institutions in the Kingdom toward developing this mobile-first strategy that will enable digital transformation of the education sector and e-learning.
“Aruba’s mobile-first strategy advocates unifying all things mobility to take the pressure off the educational institution’s IT — access management, the wired and wireless network, as well as the management and security of mobile devices and apps. All these elements need to be combined into one cohesive system, which offers a simpler and more secure way to support the mobility needs of students, faculty and guests,” said Ahmed.

UK-China experts plan sustainable energy future

Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
Updated 09 June 2019

Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
University of Birmingham scientists joined their Chinese counterparts at the 2019 UK-China Future Energy System Development Forum to explore new and innovative ways of accelerating the adoption of renewable energy.
Over 100 energy experts and researchers gathered at the university to discuss the major challenges facing future energy systems using sustainable energy sources, as well as creating new partnerships between the UK and Chinese industrial and academic communities.
Working with the Chinese Society for Electrical Engineering (CSEE), UK-China University Consortium on Engineering Education and Research and the Institution of Engineering and Technology, CSEE UK Chapter, CSEE Europe Chapter and CSEE North America Chapter, University of Birmingham researchers organized the forum.
Professor Xiao-Ping Zhang, director of Smart Grid, Birmingham Energy Institute at the University of Birmingham, said: “Decarbonizing the power sector by ramping up the adoption of renewable energy is essential to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. We can only accelerate the global shift to low carbon through a combination of renewable energy, modernized power grid connections, intelligent demand management and market reforms.
“Our forum at the University of Birmingham provides a timely and comprehensive review of progress, applications, and challenges spurred by large-scale renewable energy generation. It is a great opportunity to create exciting partnerships between researchers and technology manufacturers in this vital field.”
Guests were welcomed by University of Birmingham Provost Professor Tim Jones, who said: “It is tremendously exciting to welcome such renowned experts to the University of Birmingham and a testament to the strength of our growing reputation in China as our researchers establish innovative collaborations around the globe.”
President of CSEE Baosen Zheng said: “This forum fits well with the current situations facing the development of renewable energy. China boasts the fastest development of wind and photovoltaic power generation in the world. Especially in recent years, the renewable energies, mainly consisting of wind power and photovoltaic power, have been soaring, with the installed capacities of wind power and photovoltaic power generation reaching 184 GW and 174 GW respectively in 2018.
“By 2030, China’s renewable energy power generation will represent more than 30 percent of the total, which will pose challenges to the planning and operation of power system. Some European and American countries have plenty of proven experiences in planning, joint dispatching, power market operation, inter-regional trade and so forth of renewable energy.
“It is heartening to join you in this forum to exchange experiences and insights on renewable energy development, to analyze the problems faced by high penetration renewable energy in power systems and identify solutions, and advance the development of renewable energy technologies.”

