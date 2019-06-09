You are here

Bears ignore tight market as oil prices stay volatile

The Total Culzean platform is pictured on the North Sea, about 70 kilometers east of the Aberdeen, on April 8, 2019. Oil prices have continued to fall since the second half of May. (AFP / ANDY BUCHANAN)
Updated 09 June 2019
Faisal Faeq
Updated 09 June 2019
Faisal Faeq
RIYADH: Oil prices have continued to fall since the second half of May as some commentators described the volatile market as the worst four-week run since the 2008 financial crisis. 

If that is an accurate description of the market, then we should also consider the retreat in major equity share indexes such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones.

Oil prices rebounded slightly at the end of the week on the news that OPEC+ will probably continue its output cuts throughout the year. Brent and WTI crude prices rose to $63.29 and $53.99 per barrel respectively.

However, falling oil prices for the past month have not taken the strength out of the forward curves, which still suggest tight physical crude oil markets. 

We can observe the tightness in the market in the forward curve of Brent futures, where deliveries in future months are cheaper than current prices. 

This scenario, known in the oil trading sector as “backwardation,” is a fundamental support to the market that is not reflected in oil prices.

The latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), shows US inventories featured more than 22 million barrels in crude, gasoline and diesel stocks. 

Crude inventories have risen in three of the last four weeks despite expectations for declines.

Strong China oil imports and increased US refinery utilization that reached a 4-month high above 90 percent, hardly denote an economic slowdown.

The rise in US inventories has acted to either drive speculators away from bets on higher prices or to encourage bearish speculators to short the market and bet on lower prices, which is one of the factors behind oil price weakness in recent months.

Speculators have taken advantage of the price fall by increasing their bearish bets, a change from recent weeks that was more about these same speculators closing out bets that prices would rise. 

Oman to impose new excise tax this month to boost revenues

Updated 09 June 2019
Reuters
Oman to impose new excise tax this month to boost revenues

  • A 100% excise tax will be introduced for tobacco products, energy drinks, among others
  • A 50% tax will be applied on carbonated drinks
Updated 09 June 2019
Reuters
Reuters
DUBAI: Oman will impose a new tax on sugary drinks and tobacco products starting on June 15, as the small Gulf oil producer seeks to boost state revenues strained by years of low oil prices.
A 100% excise tax will be introduced for tobacco products, energy drinks, alcohol and pork meat, while a 50% tax will be applied on carbonated drinks, according to a statement from an official at the Secretariat General for Taxation published by Oman’s state news agency on Saturday.
“The excise tax is a consumption tax and is considered to be indirect taxes. Thus, the final charge is on the consumers, but it is collected in advance at a stage of the supply chain, notably through the business sectors,” said Sulaiman bin Salim Al-A’adi, director general of survey and tax agreements.
Oman has been slow in implementing fiscal reforms aimed at limiting the widening of its budget deficit, while it has increasingly relied on external funding – through bonds and loans – to refill its coffers.
The sultanate had originally planned to introduce a 5% value-added tax in 2018, which is now expected to start in 2020.
“Further delays in implementation, along with a scenario of lower oil prices, pose downside risks to our assumption of narrower fiscal deficits relative to 2015-2017,” S&P Global Ratings said in April, adding that it expected fiscal gains in 2019 coming from the implementation of excise taxes on tobacco and energy drinks.
Oman said at the start of the year it expected its budget deficit to be 2.8 billion rials ($7.27 billion) this year, or 9% of gross domestic product.
Sources told Reuters last month that to cover part of the deficit, Oman is expected to issue a new international bond soon in a deal likely to go up to $2 billion in size.
