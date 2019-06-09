You are here

  • Home
  • Growth to rebound, tips top Japan banker
﻿

Growth to rebound, tips top Japan banker

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said the global economy is ‘stabilising somewhat,’ but warned of risks from the US-China trade war. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

Growth to rebound, tips top Japan banker

  • Bank of Japan governor sees global economy recovering in the latter half of this year
  • Widening fallout from the US-China trade war will test the resolve of G20 finance leaders
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

FUKUOKA, Japan: Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda on Saturday maintained his view the global economy will recover in the latter half of this year, but warned that uncertainties remain as fallout from the Sino-US trade war deepens.

Kuroda said the global economy is “stabilizing somewhat” from its weakness late last year, as central banks maintain supportive policies and China takes stimulus measures to prop up growth.

“There’s no change to the view the global economy will pick up in the latter half of this year,” Kuroda told reporters ahead of the Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting to be held in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka. “But uncertainties remain, particularly those regarding trade,” he added.

Kuroda’s view on global risks is important because the BOJ’s forecast on the Japanese economy is based on the assumption global growth will rebound in the latter half of this year.

Global investors’ hopes for a pick-up in the second half of the year have been thrown into doubt by last month’s sudden escalation in the US-China trade war and a slew of weak data from major economies that threaten to further weigh on business and consumer confidence.

Widening fallout from the US-China trade war will test the resolve of G20 finance leaders to show a united front at their two-day gathering ending on Sunday, as investors worry if they can avert a global recession with dwindling policy ammunition.

The BOJ is among major central banks that could come under pressure to ramp up its already massive stimulus program, as the trade dispute raises fears of a global recession.

Kuroda praised US President Donald Trump’s decision to put off imposing tariffs against Mexico after the two countries reached a deal to contain the migration of immigrants crossing the southern US border.

“It’s a very good outcome not just for the US and Mexico, but for the global economy,” Kuroda said.

Topics: Bank of Japan China-US trade war Fukuoka

Related

0
Business & Economy
G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax
0
Business & Economy
IMF chief sounds alarm on ‘big data disruption’

IMF chief sounds alarm on ‘big data disruption’

Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

IMF chief sounds alarm on ‘big data disruption’

  • Fintech poses significant threat to global financial system, says Lagarde
  • Lagarde said China presents an example of the trade-off between benefits and challenges posed by financial technology
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

FUKUOKA, Japan: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned on Saturday that the increasing presence of technology giants using big data and artificial intelligence could cause  significant disruption to the world’s financial system.

The rapid development of financial technology (fintech) has increased access to cheap payment and settlement systems for low-income households in emerging countries where traditional banking networks are scarce.

But it has raised concern about the increasing dominance of big technology firms in mobile payments, which could force global policymakers to rethink the way they regulate the banking system and ensure financial settlements are executed safely.

“A significant disruption to the financial landscape is likely to come from the big tech firms, who will use their enormous customer bases and deep pockets to offer financial products based on big data and artificial intelligence,” Lagarde told a symposium on financial technology held on the sidelines of the G20 finance leaders’ meeting in Fukuoka, southern Japan.

While such innovation may help modernize financial markets, they could make the financial system vulnerable such as by putting payment and settlement systems under the control of a handful of technology giants, she added.

“This presents a unique systemic challenge to financial stability and efficiency, and one I hope we can touch on during the G20, and address in a cooperative and consistent fashion.”

Lagarde said China presents an example of the trade-off between benefits and challenges posed by financial technology.

“Over the last five years, technology growth in China has been extremely successful and allowed millions of new entrants to benefit from access to financial products and the creation of high-quality jobs,” she said. “However, it has also led to two firms controlling more than 90 percent of the mobile payments market.”

Addressing the pros and cons of financial innovation is among topics of debate at the two-day meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank heads that began on Saturday. 

Topics: G20 Summit 2019 Group of 20 IMF Christine Lagarde

Related

0
Business & Economy
G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax
0
Business & Economy
Growth to rebound, tips top Japan banker

Latest updates

IMF chief sounds alarm on ‘big data disruption’
0
Growth to rebound, tips top Japan banker
0
G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax
0
UK-China experts plan sustainable energy future
0
INTERVIEW: The Russia-Saudi entente is about more than just oil
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.