You are here

  • Home
  • China warns tech giants after US Huawei ban
﻿

China warns tech giants after US Huawei ban

Huawei is facing backlash in the West for alleged security issues. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 June 2019
AFP
0

China warns tech giants after US Huawei ban

  • The meeting followed US President Donald Trump’s move last month to blacklist Huawei over national security issues
  • The Chinese government summoned executives from American firms Dell and Microsoft and South Korea’s Samsung, among others, to warn them about retaliation
Updated 09 June 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The Chinese government convened top tech companies this week and warned them of consequences if they cut off technology sales to the country, US media reported on Saturday.
The meeting followed US President Donald Trump’s move last month to blacklist Chinese tech giant Huawei over national security concerns, threatening the firm’s global ambitions and ramping up the months-long trade battle between the two countries.
Earlier this week, the Chinese government summoned executives from American firms Dell and Microsoft and South Korea’s Samsung, among others, to warn them that any moves to ramp down their businesses in China may lead to retaliation, The New York Times reported.
American companies were told “that the Trump administration’s move to cut off Chinese companies from American technology had disrupted the global supply chain, adding that companies that followed the policy could face permanent consequences,” the newspaper reported.
Companies based outside the United States were told that as long as they maintained business as usual, they wouldn’t be punished, the newspaper reported.
Last Friday, Facebook announced it would cut Huwaei off from its popular social networking app to comply with the US sanctions, further isolating the company that has become the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor.
Google made a similar announcement in May.
Washington and Beijing resumed their trade battle last month when negotiations in the US ended without a deal and US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.
Beijing retaliated with its own tariff hike on billions of dollars worth of US goods.
The US move to cut Huawei off from American hardware came next, but was delayed by 90 days to prevent economic disruptions.

Topics: China US Huawei

Related

0
Media
Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones
0
Business & Economy
Google flags US national security risks from Huawei ban

Oman to impose new excise tax this month to boost revenues

Updated 09 June 2019
Reuters
0

Oman to impose new excise tax this month to boost revenues

  • A 100% excise tax will be introduced for tobacco products, energy drinks, among others
  • A 50% tax will be applied on carbonated drinks
Updated 09 June 2019
Reuters
0
DUBAI: Oman will impose a new tax on sugary drinks and tobacco products starting on June 15, as the small Gulf oil producer seeks to boost state revenues strained by years of low oil prices.
A 100% excise tax will be introduced for tobacco products, energy drinks, alcohol and pork meat, while a 50% tax will be applied on carbonated drinks, according to a statement from an official at the Secretariat General for Taxation published by Oman’s state news agency on Saturday.
“The excise tax is a consumption tax and is considered to be indirect taxes. Thus, the final charge is on the consumers, but it is collected in advance at a stage of the supply chain, notably through the business sectors,” said Sulaiman bin Salim Al-A’adi, director general of survey and tax agreements.
Oman has been slow in implementing fiscal reforms aimed at limiting the widening of its budget deficit, while it has increasingly relied on external funding – through bonds and loans – to refill its coffers.
The sultanate had originally planned to introduce a 5% value-added tax in 2018, which is now expected to start in 2020.
“Further delays in implementation, along with a scenario of lower oil prices, pose downside risks to our assumption of narrower fiscal deficits relative to 2015-2017,” S&P Global Ratings said in April, adding that it expected fiscal gains in 2019 coming from the implementation of excise taxes on tobacco and energy drinks.
Oman said at the start of the year it expected its budget deficit to be 2.8 billion rials ($7.27 billion) this year, or 9% of gross domestic product.
Sources told Reuters last month that to cover part of the deficit, Oman is expected to issue a new international bond soon in a deal likely to go up to $2 billion in size.
Topics: Oman tax

Related

0
Middle-East
Police say Oman-Dubai bus crashes, killing 17 in UAE
0
Pakistan
UAE Embassy launches clean-up drive in Islamabad's diplomatic enclave

Latest updates

UAE FM: Fujairah incident was attack on the UAE and safety of navigation of other countries
0
Syrian rebel town buries goalkeeper who became ‘singer of the revolution’
0
Jennifer Lopez spotlights Lebanese designers on world tour
0
TRYP: an urban escape in Dubai
0
Iran considers releasing Lebanese detainee
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.