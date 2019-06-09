4 dead in shootout between rival Indian political parties

You are here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an aggressive campaign to win parliamentary seats last year. (File/AFP)
  • At least 18 others were injured in the clashes that broke out Saturday
  • The eastern state has been on edge since Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party launched an aggressive campaign to win parliamentary seats last year
KOLKATA: Three supporters of India’s ruling right-wing party and another from a rival regional party have been killed in a gunbattle in West Bengal state, police and a local politician said Sunday.
At least 18 others were injured in the clashes that broke out Saturday in the eastern state that has been on edge since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an aggressive campaign to win parliamentary seats last year.
“Three of the dead were BJP workers while the other was a (regional) Trinamool party supporter,” a police official told AFP.
Local BJP leader Mukul Roy tweeted from his official handle that three BJP workers were “shot dead” in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

  • Nigerian official said some individuals are already being questioned
  • Gunmen abducted two other foreign workers earlier in the same area
ONITSHA, Nigeria: Gunman in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers state kidnapped two Lebanese workers helping to build a road, a police spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.
The workers were abducted on Friday from a site in the Andoni local government area, Rivers state police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni said.
“Some people have been invited for questioning and we hope by the end of today we may close in on the main targets,” Omoni said.
Kidnappings in the oil-producing Delta region where Rivers state sits are not uncommon. In April, gunman abducted two foreign workers from an oil rig, prompting state police to step up security in the area.

