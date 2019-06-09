4 dead in shootout between rival Indian political parties

KOLKATA: Three supporters of India’s ruling right-wing party and another from a rival regional party have been killed in a gunbattle in West Bengal state, police and a local politician said Sunday.

At least 18 others were injured in the clashes that broke out Saturday in the eastern state that has been on edge since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an aggressive campaign to win parliamentary seats last year.

“Three of the dead were BJP workers while the other was a (regional) Trinamool party supporter,” a police official told AFP.

Local BJP leader Mukul Roy tweeted from his official handle that three BJP workers were “shot dead” in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.