Modi promotes neighborhood-first policy in Sri Lanka visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Maldives. (AFP)
Updated 09 June 2019
AP
  • Modi was received at the airport by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe
  • India has been concerned with Sri Lanka and the neighboring Maldives leaning toward China
AP
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Sri Lanka for a brief visit as part of his first overseas tour since reelection that emphasizes India’s “neighborhood-first policy.”
Modi was received at the airport by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. He is also scheduled to hold talks with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and opposition leaders.
India has been concerned with Sri Lanka and the neighboring Maldives leaning toward China, which is seeking more influence in the Indian Ocean region.
Modi arrived from the Maldives, where the new president pledged closer ties with New Delhi in a departure from his predecessor’s pro-Beijing policy.
Modi is due to fly back to New Delhi on Sunday. His last visit to Sri Lanka was in May 2017.

Two Lebanese workers kidnapped in Nigeria’s Rivers state

Reuters
  • Nigerian official said some individuals are already being questioned
  • Gunmen abducted two other foreign workers earlier in the same area
Reuters
ONITSHA, Nigeria: Gunman in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers state kidnapped two Lebanese workers helping to build a road, a police spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.
The workers were abducted on Friday from a site in the Andoni local government area, Rivers state police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni said.
“Some people have been invited for questioning and we hope by the end of today we may close in on the main targets,” Omoni said.
Kidnappings in the oil-producing Delta region where Rivers state sits are not uncommon. In April, gunman abducted two foreign workers from an oil rig, prompting state police to step up security in the area.

