You are here

  • Home
  • Iran urges Europe to normalize economic ties with it or face consequences
﻿

Iran urges Europe to normalize economic ties with it or face consequences

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Europeans were not ‘in a position to criticize Iran for issues outside the JCPOA.’ (File/Sabah Arar/AFP)
Updated 09 June 2019
Reuters
0

Iran urges Europe to normalize economic ties with it or face consequences

  • Iran's foreign minister says Europeans not in a position to criticize
  • European signatories say nuclear accord can be the basis for future talks
Updated 09 June 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Iran said on Sunday that Europe was not in a position to criticize Tehran for its military capabilities, and called on European leaders to normalize economic ties with the Islamic Republic despite US sanctions or face consequences.
President Donald Trump last year withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions. Trump has condemned a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, as flawed for not being permanent and for not covering Iran’s ballistic missile program or its role in conflicts around the Middle East.
The European signatories to the deal — France, Britain and Germany — share the same concerns as the United States over Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional activities.
However, they have defended the nuclear accord saying that at least it puts curbs on Iran’s nuclear program and can be the basis for future talks.
“Europeans are not in a position to criticize Iran for issues outside the JCPOA,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by the state broadcaster, using the acronym for the nuclear deal.
“The Europeans and other signatories of the JCPOA should normalize economic ties with Iran... We will halt our commitments or will take action in accordance to their measures.”
Iran last month stopped some commitments under the nuclear deal and warned that in 60 days it would scale back more commitments if Europeans fail to shield it against the US sanctions.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Iran this week, during which he will explore options for preserving the fraying nuclear non-proliferation pact.
Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani on Sunday also criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for saying last week in a meeting with Trump that they shared the same objectives on Iran.
Macron said France wanted to make sure Tehran will not get nuclear weapons: “We had an accord until 2025 and we want to go further and have full certainty in the long run... (Then) reduce ballistic activity and contain Iran regionally.”
“The recent remarks by the French president in a meeting with Trump were shameful and inept,” Larijani was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.
“Macron’s comments did not match what he has been telling our president, Mr.(Hassan) Rouhani, in their meetings and on the phone.”
Iran insists its nuclear activities are entirely peaceful, and has repeatedly refused to discuss its missile program.

Topics: Javad Zarif Iran Europe

Related

0
Business & Economy
Iran has no plans to leave OPEC: Iranian oil minister
Update 0
Middle-East
US targets Iran’s petrochemical industry with sanctions over support for IRGC

Iran considers releasing Lebanese detainee

Updated 09 June 2019
AP
0

Iran considers releasing Lebanese detainee

  • Nizar Zakka was arrested in September 2015
  • Zakka advocated for Internet freedom and worked for US government
Updated 09 June 2019
AP
0

TEHRAN: Iran is considering releasing a Lebanese resident of the United States who is serving a 10-year sentence on espionage charges following a request from Lebanese officials.
The semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday quoted Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying that authorities were conducting a “special review” of the request by Nizar Zakka and “Lebanese political officials,” without elaborating.
Zakka is a US permanent resident from Lebanon who advocated for Internet freedom and has done work for the US government. He was arrested in September 2015.
The request could be part of a Lebanese effort to ease recent tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that the head of general security left for Tehran to follow up on efforts to release Zakka.

Topics: Iran Lebanon

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemen vice president praises coalition’s efforts against Iran’s interference
0
Middle-East
Iran urges Europe to normalize economic ties with it or face consequences

Latest updates

Iran considers releasing Lebanese detainee
0
Two Lebanese workers kidnapped in Nigeria’s Rivers state
0
Yemen vice president praises coalition’s efforts against Iran’s interference
0
Sudan police fire tear gas as civil disobedience campaign begins, Pope pleads for peace
0
How a Saudi WWE fan became a top wrestler’s personal designer
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.