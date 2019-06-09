You are here

Iran considers releasing Lebanese detainee

Iranian judiciary spokesman said they were conducting a special review on the case. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 June 2019
AP
Iran considers releasing Lebanese detainee

  Nizar Zakka was arrested in September 2015
  Zakka advocated for Internet freedom and worked for US government
Updated 09 June 2019
AP
TEHRAN: Iran is considering releasing a Lebanese resident of the United States who is serving a 10-year sentence on espionage charges following a request from Lebanese officials.
The semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday quoted Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying that authorities were conducting a “special review” of the request by Nizar Zakka and “Lebanese political officials,” without elaborating.
Zakka is a US permanent resident from Lebanon who advocated for Internet freedom and has done work for the US government. He was arrested in September 2015.
The request could be part of a Lebanese effort to ease recent tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that the head of general security left for Tehran to follow up on efforts to release Zakka.

Topics: Iran Lebanon

Fujairah tanker incident was ‘attack’ on UAE and ‘safety of navigation’: Sheikh Abdullah

Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
Fujairah tanker incident was 'attack' on UAE and 'safety of navigation': Sheikh Abdullah

  Sheikh Abdullah said he and Maas discussed various regional issues during their meeting
  Sheikh Abdullah also welcomed an investigation into the attack on four tankers off its coast on May 12
Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
ABU DHABI: The UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said on Sunday that the recent Fujairah incident was an "attack on the UAE and safety of navigation of other countries" during a joint press conference held with German foreign minister Heiko Maas.

Sheikh Abdullah also welcomed an investigation into the attack on four tankers off its coast on May 12. The UAE last week told the UN Security Council that the attacks bore the hallmarks of a "sophisticated and coordinated operation," most likely by a "state actor."

The UAE, joined by Norway and Saudi Arabia, briefed to Security Council members on the incident, but did not say who it believed was behind the attacks and did not mention Iran, which has been accused by the US of being directly responsible.

On Iran, Maas said the regime's continued use of ballistic missiles in the region was a "concern" and that he would be bringing up the topic during discussions he is holding in Tehran later this week.

Sheikh Abdullah said he and Maas discussed various regional issues during their meeting, including the ongoing situations in Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

More to follow...

Topics: Middle East UAE Germany Abu Dhabi Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

