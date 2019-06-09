You are here

TRYP: an urban escape in Dubai

TRYP is located in Barsha Heights and offers a variety of rooms and services. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Although a lot of people head to Dubai for a fly and flop holiday, it is also a good choice for a city break.

Tecom, or Barsha Heights, is one of the places to go to if you want a more urban escape. It is located next to some of the busiest areas in Dubai such as Internet City, Media City and Sheikh Zayed Road. The area is packed with restaurants and hotels.

TRYP by Wyndham is one of the hotels in the area that combines a great stay with a convenient location. Its facilities and interior decor are geared toward a young and professional clientele.

The premium room was spacious and divided into a sleeping area with a big comfy bed and a living area with a TV and sofas. It was very user-friendly. The TV was set up in a way that allowed it to be rotated to face the bed and one of the couches could be turned into a bed.

TRYP has several eco initiatives to help the local environment. The toilet paper, tissues and hand towels are manufactured in the UAE from locally recycled cardboard. The plastic used in the packaging for the bathroom amenities and toiletries, as well as the handles of the toothbrushes and combs, are made from recycled plastic.

Although we had a full-board stay, we were only able to enjoy breakfast and dinner. For dinner we ordered a camel burger and steak. The portions were slightly smaller than we expected, but enough for dinner.

The breakfast buffet at Local had a variety of cheeses, cold meats, vegetables, fruit, cereals and other traditional dishes. The waiter approached each guest to ask if they wanted eggs, their preferred cooking method and other add-ons. Pancakes were also available.

The staff at the hotel were friendly and welcoming, doing their best to help us with our inquiries.

TRYP has a gym and a pool, as well as two other restaurants, L!qd and Barbary, for guests to enjoy. The gym is small, but has basic equipment. The pool is an average size, but has cozy seating around it.

The hotel’s location allows visitors easy access to popular areas in Dubai such as Marina, Jumeirah Beach Walk, Downtown. The building is also a five minute drive from Dubai Internet City Metro Station.

Jennifer Lopez spotlights Lebanese designers on world tour

DUBAI: Jennifer Lopez kicked off her It’s My Party World Tour last week and took to the stage in California in a number of daring outfits by Middle Eastern designers.

Lopez, who made headlines in early March when she got engaged to ex-baseball star Alex Rodriguez, hit the stage on her first tour in six years, which will see the industry legend perform in more than 25 cities across the US.

She is on tour to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday and kicked things off on June 7 with a showcase of costumes designed by the who’s who of Lebanon’s fashion scene.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer showed off eight different outfits on Friday, one of which was a neon green bodysuit by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, which she paired with matching thigh-high boots by Lebanese shoemaker Andrea Wazen.

The Lebanese shoe designer shared a snap of the singer on her Instagram account, captioning it: “I never imagined this day would come!! I remember dancing with my sisters to all her songs growing up (still do now). And now she’s dancing on stage in MY BOOTS!!! Feeling so blessed, thank you thank you!! A BIG thank you to my amazing friend @nicolasjebran for this amazing opportunity and for your trust (sic).”

Lopez also performed in a sparkling blue bodysuit by Lebanese designer to the stars, Zuhair Murad.

The custom-made fringed bodysuit featured dazzling blue beading, which she paired with a silky bomber jacket scattered over with deep blue rhinestones.

It isn’t the first time Lopez has chosen to sport designs from the region while in the spotlight.

Back in April, the singer released her latest music video and chose to show off a larger-than-life outfit by a Dubai-based designer in the clip.

In the video for “Medicine,” the singer wore a ruffled outfit by Dubai-based fashion label Amato Couture.

Created by Filipino designer Furne One, the creative force behind the label, the piece hails from the 2018/19 couture collection and is dotted with crystals and pearl details.

Lopez wore the outfit in a scene where she portrays a mysterious fortune-teller, complete with a cloudy, white crystal ball.

She is also known to be a fan of Lebanese couturier Elie Saab, having sported his gowns on many a red carpet, and even posed for People magazine’s December issue wearing a sheer dress by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi.

