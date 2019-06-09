TRYP: an urban escape in Dubai

DUBAI: Although a lot of people head to Dubai for a fly and flop holiday, it is also a good choice for a city break.

Tecom, or Barsha Heights, is one of the places to go to if you want a more urban escape. It is located next to some of the busiest areas in Dubai such as Internet City, Media City and Sheikh Zayed Road. The area is packed with restaurants and hotels.

TRYP by Wyndham is one of the hotels in the area that combines a great stay with a convenient location. Its facilities and interior decor are geared toward a young and professional clientele.

The premium room was spacious and divided into a sleeping area with a big comfy bed and a living area with a TV and sofas. It was very user-friendly. The TV was set up in a way that allowed it to be rotated to face the bed and one of the couches could be turned into a bed.

TRYP has several eco initiatives to help the local environment. The toilet paper, tissues and hand towels are manufactured in the UAE from locally recycled cardboard. The plastic used in the packaging for the bathroom amenities and toiletries, as well as the handles of the toothbrushes and combs, are made from recycled plastic.

Although we had a full-board stay, we were only able to enjoy breakfast and dinner. For dinner we ordered a camel burger and steak. The portions were slightly smaller than we expected, but enough for dinner.

The breakfast buffet at Local had a variety of cheeses, cold meats, vegetables, fruit, cereals and other traditional dishes. The waiter approached each guest to ask if they wanted eggs, their preferred cooking method and other add-ons. Pancakes were also available.

The staff at the hotel were friendly and welcoming, doing their best to help us with our inquiries.

TRYP has a gym and a pool, as well as two other restaurants, L!qd and Barbary, for guests to enjoy. The gym is small, but has basic equipment. The pool is an average size, but has cozy seating around it.

The hotel’s location allows visitors easy access to popular areas in Dubai such as Marina, Jumeirah Beach Walk, Downtown. The building is also a five minute drive from Dubai Internet City Metro Station.