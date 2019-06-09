Jennifer Lopez spotlights Lebanese designers on world tour

DUBAI: Jennifer Lopez kicked off her It’s My Party World Tour last week and took to the stage in California in a number of daring outfits by Middle Eastern designers.

Lopez, who made headlines in early March when she got engaged to ex-baseball star Alex Rodriguez, hit the stage on her first tour in six years, which will see the industry legend perform in more than 25 cities across the US.

She is on tour to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday and kicked things off on June 7 with a showcase of costumes designed by the who’s who of Lebanon’s fashion scene.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer showed off eight different outfits on Friday, one of which was a neon green bodysuit by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, which she paired with matching thigh-high boots by Lebanese shoemaker Andrea Wazen.

The Lebanese shoe designer shared a snap of the singer on her Instagram account, captioning it: “I never imagined this day would come!! I remember dancing with my sisters to all her songs growing up (still do now). And now she’s dancing on stage in MY BOOTS!!! Feeling so blessed, thank you thank you!! A BIG thank you to my amazing friend @nicolasjebran for this amazing opportunity and for your trust (sic).”

Lopez also performed in a sparkling blue bodysuit by Lebanese designer to the stars, Zuhair Murad.

The custom-made fringed bodysuit featured dazzling blue beading, which she paired with a silky bomber jacket scattered over with deep blue rhinestones.

It isn’t the first time Lopez has chosen to sport designs from the region while in the spotlight.

Back in April, the singer released her latest music video and chose to show off a larger-than-life outfit by a Dubai-based designer in the clip.

In the video for “Medicine,” the singer wore a ruffled outfit by Dubai-based fashion label Amato Couture.

Created by Filipino designer Furne One, the creative force behind the label, the piece hails from the 2018/19 couture collection and is dotted with crystals and pearl details.

Lopez wore the outfit in a scene where she portrays a mysterious fortune-teller, complete with a cloudy, white crystal ball.

She is also known to be a fan of Lebanese couturier Elie Saab, having sported his gowns on many a red carpet, and even posed for People magazine’s December issue wearing a sheer dress by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi.