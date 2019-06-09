You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian rebel town buries goalkeeper who became ‘singer of the revolution’
﻿

Syrian rebel town buries goalkeeper who became ‘singer of the revolution’

1 / 6
Syrians waving rebel flags and portraits of Abdelbasset Al-Sarout during the rebel fighter's funeral in Al-Dana, Idlib region, near the border with Turkey. (AFP)
2 / 6
Abdelbasset Al-Sarout the former Syrian national soccer goalkeeper turned anti-government fighter. (AP)
3 / 6
Syrians waving rebel flags and portraits of Abdelbasset Al-Sarout during the rebel fighter's funeral in Al-Dana, Idlib region, near the border with Turkey. (AFP)
4 / 6
The funeral of Abdelbasset Al-Sarout, the former goalkeeper turned rebel fighter, in Al-Dana, Idlib. (AFP)
5 / 6
A convoy of Syrians follow the truck carrying the coffin of late rebel fighter Abdelbasset Al-Sarout, near the Syrian border with Turkey. (AFP)
6 / 6
The funeral of Abdelbasset Al-Sarout, the former goalkeeper turned rebel fighter, in Al-Dana, Idlib. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

Syrian rebel town buries goalkeeper who became ‘singer of the revolution’

  • Abdelbasset Al-Sarout, 27, died on Saturday from wounds he sustained in northwest Syria
  • Known as the 'singer of the revolution' for chanting ballads that eulogized slain activists and vilified Bashar Assad
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

AL-DANA, Syria: Thousands of people flocked to the funeral on Sunday of a Syrian soccer star turned fighter who became an icon of the revolt against President Bashar Assad.
Abdelbasset Al-Sarout, 27, died on Saturday from wounds he sustained in northwest Syria, where an army offensive has pounded the last major rebel bastion for weeks.
Once a well-known goalkeeper from the city of Homs, Sarout gained a new kind of fame when the popular uprising against Assad’s rule erupted in 2011. He was dubbed the “singer of the revolution” for chanting ballads at rallies that eulogized slain activists and vilified the president.


After Assad’s iron-fisted crackdown on the protests, Sarout took up arms and became a wanted man. His path mirrored the uprising’s spiral into an armed fight to the death between Damascus and the myriad militias and guerrilla bands that the conflict spawned.
Sarout was moved from a hospital in Turkey, which backs the opposition, across the border on Sunday, with a convoy of cars and motorcycles following the coffin into Syria.
People chanted, honked and waved rebel flags on the way to the funeral in the border town of Al-Dana, where one of Sarout’s brothers is buried.
Four of Sarout’s brothers and his father had already died fighting pro-government forces.


Crowds stood on the roofs to watch Sarout’s body, wrapped in white, being carried through the town. Rebels from his faction, Jaish Al-Izza, fired into the air.
In the mosque, men including fighters in combat uniform kneeled in front of his body to pray, some of them weeping.
“We all know Sarout’s songs and golden vocals. Today is a big loss, a sad day for the Syrian revolution. We lost one of its icons,” said Ali Al-Zajel, an activist at the funeral.
With Russian and Iranian help, Assad’s military has reclaimed much of Syria by crushing opposition enclaves in recent years.
Sarout was among hundreds of thousands of civilians and insurgents shuttled to the northwest under surrender deals as the army reconquered their hometowns.
Sarout, who fought government forces in his home city, left under such a deal in 2014 after a bitter two-year siege.
As rebel factions struggled with infighting and the growing influence of Muslim jihadists, Sarout was accused of switching his allegiance to Islamic State, which he denied in a video in 2015.

Topics: Abdelbaset Sarout Abdelbasset Al-Sarout Syria Jaish Al-Izza

Related

0
Middle-East
Syrian goalkeeper who became icon for the opposition dies in battle
0
Middle-East
Families of disappeared Syrians refuse to give up hope

Iran considers releasing Lebanese detainee

Updated 09 June 2019
AP
0

Iran considers releasing Lebanese detainee

  • Nizar Zakka was arrested in September 2015
  • Zakka advocated for Internet freedom and worked for US government
Updated 09 June 2019
AP
0

TEHRAN: Iran is considering releasing a Lebanese resident of the United States who is serving a 10-year sentence on espionage charges following a request from Lebanese officials.
The semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday quoted Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying that authorities were conducting a “special review” of the request by Nizar Zakka and “Lebanese political officials,” without elaborating.
Zakka is a US permanent resident from Lebanon who advocated for Internet freedom and has done work for the US government. He was arrested in September 2015.
The request could be part of a Lebanese effort to ease recent tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that the head of general security left for Tehran to follow up on efforts to release Zakka.

Topics: Iran Lebanon

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemen vice president praises coalition’s efforts against Iran’s interference
0
Middle-East
Iran urges Europe to normalize economic ties with it or face consequences

Latest updates

UAE FM: Fujairah incident was attack on the UAE and safety of navigation of other countries
0
Syrian rebel town buries goalkeeper who became ‘singer of the revolution’
0
Jennifer Lopez spotlights Lebanese designers on world tour
0
TRYP: an urban escape in Dubai
0
Iran considers releasing Lebanese detainee
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.