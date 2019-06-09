Fujairah tanker incident was ‘attack’ on UAE and ‘safety of navigation’: Sheikh Abdullah

ABU DHABI: The UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said on Sunday that the recent Fujairah incident was an "attack on the UAE and safety of navigation of other countries" during a joint press conference held with German foreign minister Heiko Maas.

Sheikh Abdullah also welcomed an investigation into the attack on four tankers off its coast on May 12. The UAE last week told the UN Security Council that the attacks bore the hallmarks of a "sophisticated and coordinated operation," most likely by a "state actor."

The UAE, joined by Norway and Saudi Arabia, briefed to Security Council members on the incident, but did not say who it believed was behind the attacks and did not mention Iran, which has been accused by the US of being directly responsible.

On Iran, Maas said the regime's continued use of ballistic missiles in the region was a "concern" and that he would be bringing up the topic during discussions he is holding in Tehran later this week.

Sheikh Abdullah said he and Maas discussed various regional issues during their meeting, including the ongoing situations in Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

