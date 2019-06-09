You are here

Thousands of British Muslims celebrated Eid Festival 2019 in London

London Mayor Sadi Khan has hosted the annual Eid Festival for three consecutive years. (Twitter photo/@MayorofLondon)
The Festival was held on Trafalgar Square for the 14th time as Londoners of all ages, backgrounds, faiths celebrated Eid. (AN photo/Sarah Glubb)
There were performances from diverse acts from around the world. (Social media)
The London mayor was joined on stage by the award-winning Hollywood actor, rapper and activist Riz Ahmed. (Twitter photo/@MayorofLondon)
Stalls representing different ethnic backgrounds sold delicious foods and drinks common to their countries during the event. (AN photo/Sarah Glubb)
The Eid Festival 2019 was held in Trafalgar Square in its 14th edition. (AN photo/Sarah Glubb)
Muslims and non-Muslims from London and beyond turned out for the event. (AN photo/Sarah Glubb)
Trafalgar Square is located opposite the National Gallery in central London. (AN photo/Sarah Glubb)
The Eid Festival 2019 was held in Trafalgar Square in its 14th edition. (AN photo/Sarah Glubb)
There were performances from diverse acts from around the world. (AN photo/Sarah Glubb)
The London mayor told the joyous crowd that people of all faiths — or of no faith — were all welcome in the capital city. (AN photo/Sarah Glubb)
SARAH GLUBB
  • Thousands of Muslims from across the UK attended the Eid Festival in London
  • In its 14th edition, this is the 3rd time that London Mayor Sadiq Khan has hosted the event
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: Thousands of people celebrated Eid Al-Fitr in London’s Trafalgar Square, with the city’s mayor hosting the free festival.
This is the 14th Eid in the Square in London, an annual event celebrating the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.
“We are celebrating this very important festival and the wonderful thing is that it isn’t just Muslims who are celebrating Eid, there are non-Muslims here as well, Christians, Jews, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and members of organized faiths and those that aren’t,” Mayor Sadiq Khan told Arab News.

“Here in London you are free to be who you want to be and you’re not simply tolerated, you are respected, you are embraced and you are celebrated,” he added.
Khan told the crowds that people of all faiths and none were welcome in the capital, adding that the “wonderful thing” about the city was that many Londoners realized when Ramadan was ongoing.
“Many non-Muslims are now fasting in solidarity. They know about iftar, they know about suhoor and it demonstrates that here in London you can be a part of London but also of different religions. “This year was wonderful as we had record numbers of non-Muslims here and that should demonstrate to the world why we are a beacon and why we are, in my view, the greatest city in the world."



The Mayor was joined on stage by the award-winning Hollywood actor, rapper and activist Riz Ahmed onstage.
There were performances from diverse acts including an Indonesian dance troupe, Syrian classical musicians, West African–European contemporary artists and spoken word poets.
Muslims and non-Muslims from London and beyond turned out for the event.  

“Me and my friends decided to come for a day out, just in general, but then we saw the Eid festival was on so I was really intrigued to come and experience the diversity and cultural awareness of this amazing city,” said Ayesha Kholwadia, 19, from north London. She is from India and was raised in the UK. She was visiting the festival for the first time and said it was “beautiful” to see people from different backgrounds come together in the sunshine.
Joanne Clarkson was also at the festival for the first time. “I’m visiting from Bristol and I’m loving being here and celebrating Eid. I love the music and all the aspects of the culture,” she said.

This year’s Eid Festival coincides with #LondonIsOpen, a major campaign launched by the London mayor in 2016, to show that London is united and open for business. “Despite Brexit, London will always be open to the world, proud of our diversity and inclusive to everyone,” a statement on the mayor’s official website stated.
Topics: Britain United Kindom Eid Al-Fitr Ramadan2019 Sadiq Khan British Muslims

Two Lebanese workers kidnapped in Nigeria’s Rivers state

Updated 09 June 2019
Reuters
0

Two Lebanese workers kidnapped in Nigeria’s Rivers state

  • Nigerian official said some individuals are already being questioned
  • Gunmen abducted two other foreign workers earlier in the same area
Updated 09 June 2019
Reuters
0

ONITSHA, Nigeria: Gunman in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers state kidnapped two Lebanese workers helping to build a road, a police spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.
The workers were abducted on Friday from a site in the Andoni local government area, Rivers state police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni said.

“Some people have been invited for questioning and we hope by the end of today we may close in on the main targets,” Omoni said.
Kidnappings in the oil-producing Delta region where Rivers state sits are not uncommon. In April, gunman abducted two foreign workers from an oil rig, prompting state police to step up security in the area.

Topics: Nigeria kidnap Lebanon

