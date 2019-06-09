You are here

  • Home
  • New US ambassador meets with Iraqi FM in Baghdad
﻿

New US ambassador meets with Iraqi FM in Baghdad

Tueller submitted his diplomatic credentials to Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Hakim. (Iraqi foreign ministry)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

New US ambassador meets with Iraqi FM in Baghdad

  • Matthew Tueller has served as US ambassador to both Yemen and Kuwait
  • The US Senate confirmed Tueller’s appointment in Iraq in mid-May
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

BAGHDAD: The new US ambassador in Baghdad submitted his credentials to Iraq’s top diplomat, the foreign ministry announced Sunday, joining the embassy just weeks after Washington brought “non-essential” diplomatic staff home.
Matthew Tueller has served as US ambassador to both Yemen and Kuwait, and had been previously posted in Baghdad as a political adviser at the American embassy.
On Sunday, Tueller submitted his diplomatic credentials to Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Hakim, who said Baghdad would “guarantee all necessary conditions for the success of his mission.”
The US Senate confirmed Tueller’s appointment in Iraq in mid-May, a day after the State Department announced it was withdrawing all “non-essential” members from its embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Irbil.
The move came amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran that have repeatedly seen Iraq — an ally of both countries — caught in the middle.
The US withdrew from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year, then reinstated tough sanctions on the Islamic republic.
In April, it designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a “terrorist organization,” prompting Iran to slap US troops across the region with the same designation.
And last month, the US deployed a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over unspecified Iranian “threats” and a rocket landed in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone, where the US embassy is based.
It sparked fears of a spillover into Iraq, which relies heavily on Iran for energy and consumer goods and where various Shiite armed groups have close ties to Tehran.

Topics: Iraq Matthew Tueller US Embassy US Embassy in Baghdad

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran Guards member begins work as Iraq ambassador
0
Middle-East
Baghdad’s Green Zone reopens to the public after 16 years

Fujairah tanker incident was ‘attack’ on UAE and ‘safety of navigation’: Sheikh Abdullah

Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
0

Fujairah tanker incident was ‘attack’ on UAE and ‘safety of navigation’: Sheikh Abdullah

  • Sheikh Abdullah said he and Maas discussed various regional issues during their meeting
  • Sheikh Abdullah also welcomed an investigation into the attack on four tankers off its coast on May 12
Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
0

ABU DHABI: The UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said on Sunday that the recent Fujairah incident was an "attack on the UAE and safety of navigation of other countries" during a joint press conference held with German foreign minister Heiko Maas.

Sheikh Abdullah also welcomed an investigation into the attack on four tankers off its coast on May 12. The UAE last week told the UN Security Council that the attacks bore the hallmarks of a "sophisticated and coordinated operation," most likely by a "state actor."

The UAE, joined by Norway and Saudi Arabia, briefed to Security Council members on the incident, but did not say who it believed was behind the attacks and did not mention Iran, which has been accused by the US of being directly responsible.

On Iran, Maas said the regime's continued use of ballistic missiles in the region was a "concern" and that he would be bringing up the topic during discussions he is holding in Tehran later this week.

Sheikh Abdullah said he and Maas discussed various regional issues during their meeting, including the ongoing situations in Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

More to follow...

Topics: Middle East UAE Germany Abu Dhabi Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Related

0
Middle-East
US threatens ‘swift and decisive’ response to any Iran attack
Special 0
Middle-East
Sabotage of oil tankers stirs concern over Gulf shipping

Latest updates

New US ambassador meets with Iraqi FM in Baghdad
0
Thousands of British Muslims celebrated Eid Festival 2019 in London
0
History man Rafael Nadal sweeps to 12th French Open and 18th Grand Slam title
0
Fujairah tanker incident was ‘attack’ on UAE and ‘safety of navigation’: Sheikh Abdullah
0
Syrian rebel town buries goalkeeper who became ‘singer of the revolution’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.