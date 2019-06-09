You are here

﻿

KACST pavilion in spotlight at global economic forum

Saudi participants in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (SPIEF). (Supplied photo)
The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) delegation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (SPIEF). (Supplied photo)
Updated 09 June 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) finished its participation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (SPIEF), held with the participation of 40 states at the city’s Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center, under the title “Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda.”

Through its pavilion, KACST exhibited its capabilities in fields such as reverse engineering and 3D scanners. It also highlighted the capacities of KACST in the field of digital fabrication, office support in protecting intellectual property through documentation, licensing and patenting, and the city’s Bader program, which works on supporting and developing startup businesses focusing on technology in the Kingdom.

Dr. Anas Al-Fares, KACST vice president, spoke about how the city has sought to collaborate with international academic entities to establish centers of excellence that support technology and establish partnerships with the private and public sectors to develop and promote innovation.

SPIEF, held in Russia since 1997, is an annual event on economics and business that brings together leaders from the world’s economic powers to discuss political, social and monetary issues. SPA Riyadh

Topics: SPIEF 2019 King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (SPIEF) technology

0
0
Saudi Arabian stocks lift Gulf markets after Eid

Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabian stocks lift Gulf markets after Eid

  • The Saudi index rose by 2.2 percent to finish at 8,699 points, its best close since May 9
  • The Dubai index also rose, firming by 1.2 percent as property stocks registered strong gains
Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Dubai led Gulf stocks higher on Sunday as regional markets resumed trade after last week’s holidays, lifted by positive sentiment on global stocks and expected foreign fund inflows into the Riyadh market.
The Saudi index rose by 2.2 percent to finish at 8,699 points, its best close since May 9.
“The market is bouncing back after the correction experienced in the past few weeks,” said Riyad Capital’s Muhammad Faisal Potrik.
Global stock markets advanced and US Treasury yields tumbled on Friday after a slowdown in job growth fueled hopes of a cut to US interest rates while there were also hints of progress in Washington’s trade battles.
Al Rajhi Bank rose 3.2 percent, Saudi Telecom was up 3.4 percent and Saudi Basic Industries, the index’s biggest stock, gained 2.9 percent.
Late last month the Saudi equity market joined the MSCI Emerging Market index, which is expected to trigger billions of dollars of foreign fund inflows.
A third tranche of the FTSE Russell emerging market index will kick in this month after Saudi stocks were included in two tranches in March and April.
The Dubai index also rose, firming by 1.2 percent as property stocks registered strong gains. Damac Properties was up 9.3 percent and Union Properties rose 4.3 percent. Market heavyweight Emaar Properties was up by a more modest 0.7 percent.
Global Telecom was up 1.5 percent after the company announced it has postponed its shareholder meeting to provide more time for investors to consider the mandatory tender
offer submitted by major share-holder VEON.
Abu Dhabi’s index dropped 0.95 percent, on weakness in First Abu Dhabi Bank, which eased by 1.2 percent.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Eid Saudi stock exchange

0
0
