KACST pavilion in spotlight at global economic forum

RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) finished its participation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (SPIEF), held with the participation of 40 states at the city’s Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center, under the title “Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda.”

Through its pavilion, KACST exhibited its capabilities in fields such as reverse engineering and 3D scanners. It also highlighted the capacities of KACST in the field of digital fabrication, office support in protecting intellectual property through documentation, licensing and patenting, and the city’s Bader program, which works on supporting and developing startup businesses focusing on technology in the Kingdom.

Dr. Anas Al-Fares, KACST vice president, spoke about how the city has sought to collaborate with international academic entities to establish centers of excellence that support technology and establish partnerships with the private and public sectors to develop and promote innovation.

SPIEF, held in Russia since 1997, is an annual event on economics and business that brings together leaders from the world’s economic powers to discuss political, social and monetary issues. SPA Riyadh