Oil rises as Saudi Arabia sees producers sticking with ongoing supply cuts

There are still concerns about the health of the global economy, with the US and China still locked in a trade war. (Reuters)
  • Concerns about the health of the global economy and its impact on fuel demand still weighed on oil market sentiment
  • OPEC and some non-members, including Russia, have withheld supplies since the start of the year
SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia said producer club OPEC and Russia should keep supplies restricted at current levels, and in relief that the United States withdrew a tariff threat against Mexico, removing a cloud over the global economy.
Despite Monday’s increases, traders said concerns about the health of the global economy and its impact on fuel demand still weighed on oil market sentiment.
Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $63.61 at 0411 GMT, 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, above Friday’s close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.32 per barrel, 33 cents, or 0.6 percent.
Traders said crude prices were rising because of statements by OPEC’s biggest producer Saudi Arabia on Friday saying that the group was close to agreeing extending supply cuts.
“Brent futures continue rising ... after the Saudi Arabian Energy Minister expressed confidence that OPEC+ producers will prolong their output cuts program through the second half of 2019,” said Han Tan, analyst at futures brokerage FXTM.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-members, including Russia, known collectively as “OPEC+,” have withheld supplies since the start of the year to prop up prices.
Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets, said stronger stock markets also supported oil futures.
“With the Mexican stalemate averted and no harmful shockwaves from this weekend G-20 meeting ... oil could trade favorably as WTI and Brent will continue to track the broader risk environment high,” Innes said.
Stock markets rose on Monday after a deal between the United States and Mexico to combat illegal migration from Central America late last week removed the threat of US tariffs on goods imported from Mexico.
But analysts said there were still concerns about the health of the global economy, with the United States and China still locked in a trade war.
“Slowing global demand appears to be featuring prominently on the markets’ collective mind, as the fallout from heightened trade tensions continues to be felt in the global economy,” said FXTM’s Tan.
“The sustainability of oil’s recent climb could be determined by the outlooks of several key industry bodies scheduled this week, whereby more downcast projections for global demand could prompt traders to continue chipping away at oil,” he added.
China’s crude oil imports slipped to around 40.23 million tons (9.47 million barrels per day), down from an all-time peak of 43.73 million tons in April, customs data showed on Monday, as the world’s top importer of the commodity curbed shipments from Iran amid tightening US sanctions on that country.

China exports grow despite US tariffs, but imports slump most in nearly 3 years

China exports grow despite US tariffs, but imports slump most in nearly 3 years

  • Chinese exporters may have rushed out shipments to the US to avoid new tariffs on $300 billion of goods
  • China’s trade surplus with the US, a major irritant for Washington, widened to a four-month high of $26.89 billion in May
BEIJING: China’s exports unexpectedly returned to growth in May despite higher US tariffs, but imports fell the most in nearly three years in a further sign of weak domestic demand that could prompt Beijing to step up stimulus measures.
Some analysts suspected Chinese exporters may have rushed out shipments to the United States to avoid new tariffs on $300 billion of goods that President Donald Trump is threatening to impose in a rapidly escalating trade dispute.
But Monday’s better-than-expected export data is unlikely to ease fears that a longer and costlier US-China trade war may no longer be avoidable, pushing the global economy toward recession.
China’s May exports rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier, compared with market expectations for a modest decline, customs data showed.
“We expect export growth to remain positive in June, likely supported by continued front-loading of US-bound exports, but it should then tumble in the third quarter, when we expect the threatened tariffs to be imposed,” economists at Nomura said in a note to clients.
“Therefore, we believe Beijing will likely step up its stimulus measures to stabilize financial markets and growth.”
Business distortions related to April’s cut in the value-added tax (VAT) may also have eased, helping export readings, Nomura added.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected May shipments from the world’s largest exporter to have fallen 3.8 percent from a year earlier, after a contraction of 2.7 percent in April.
While China is not as dependent on exports as in the past, they still account for nearly a fifth of its gross domestic product.
Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing escalated sharply last month after the Trump administration accused China of having “reneged” on promises to make structural changes to its economic practices.
Trump on May 10 slapped higher tariffs of up to 25 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods and then took steps to levy duties on all remaining $300 billion Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated with tariff hikes on US goods.
Trump has said he expects to hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a G20 leaders’ summit late this month, but analysts believe the chances of a lasting trade deal are receding as both sides appear to be digging in for a long battle.
China’s trade surplus with the United States, a major irritant for Washington, widened to a four-month high of $26.89 billion in May, from $21.01 billion in April, Monday’s data showed.
Exports to the US fell at a more moderate pace of 4.2 percent after dropping 13.2 percent in April, while China’s imports of US goods declined 26.8 percent from a year earlier.
China’s May imports were much weaker than expected, falling 8.5 percent, the sharpest drop since July 2016. That left the country with a trade surplus of $41.65 billion for the month.

