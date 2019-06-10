You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik featured on Google Doodle
﻿

Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik featured on Google Doodle

The Google Doodle also featured iconic characters from Tawfik’s books, including Refaat Ismael. (Google)
Updated 10 June 2019
Arab News
0

Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik featured on Google Doodle

  • Born in Tanta, Egypt in 1962, Tawfik was one of the most influential writers in the Arab world
  • He wrote more than 500 books, on top of his other duties as a doctor and a professor
Updated 10 June 2019
Arab News
0

A renowned Egyptian novelist, known for his contributions to Arab horror, Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, is the focus of Monday’s Google Doodle, for what would’ve been his 57th birthday.

Born in Tanta, Egypt in 1962, Tawfik was one of the most influential writers in the Arab world, particularly in the horror and science fiction genres.

He wrote more than 500 books, on top of his other duties as a doctor and a professor. He attended medical school and later earned a PhD in tropical diseases and became a professor at Tanta University.

But being a writer seemed to be instinctive for Tawfik, who grew up in a house full of books, and had access to quality literature by Somerset Maugham, Mark Twain, and Tolstoy, whom he drew influences from. He started writing his own adventure stories at the age of 10.

The Google Doodle also featured iconic characters from Tawfik’s books, including Refaat Ismael, the main chacter of “Ma Waraa Al Tabiaa,” a horror/thriller series of 81 novels that is slated to be a Netflix TV show.

Tawfik died of cardiac arrest at the El Demerdash Hospital in Cairo on April 2, 2018.

Topics: Egypt Google Doodle

Related

0
Art & Culture
Inji Aflatoun, Egyptian painter and feminist, gets Google Doodle for her 95th birthday
0
Media
Google Doodle remembers discovery of Egyptian Khufu Ship

Australia’s public broadcaster weighs legal action after police raid

Updated 10 June 2019
AFP
0

Australia’s public broadcaster weighs legal action after police raid

  • It is the second high-profile raid on journalists in 24 hours
  • Some 100 documents were seized by police in the raid
Updated 10 June 2019
AFP
0

SYDNEY: Australia’s public broadcaster is considering legal action to demand the return of documents seized in a police raid, its chairwoman said Monday, ahead of a meeting with the prime minister over a crackdown on whistleblower leaks.
The Sydney headquarters of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) was raided by federal police on Wednesday, the second high-profile raid on journalists in 24 hours.
It targeted executives and journalists involved in a two-year-old investigative report where the ABC obtained documents showing Australian special forces had killed innocent men and children in Afghanistan.
ABC chairwoman Ita Buttrose said her organization had consulted with lawyers over what options they had, but had yet to brief anyone.
“At this point, we’re really assessing the allegations to see what actions can be taken and we want to make sure that we’re in the strongest available position to defend ourselves and also our journalists,” Buttrose told ABC radio.
The Australian newspaper reported Monday the public broadcaster had retained the services of top media barrister Matthew Collins.
Some 100 documents were seized by police in the raid and put onto two USBs that were placed into sealed bags, according to the head of the ABC’s investigations team John Lyons.
The ABC has two weeks to appeal the warrant or ask for individual documents to be returned. If there is no appeal or it is not successful, the police can then access those documents, Lyons said.
Buttrose said she would be meeting Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week to express her views about the raid. She said last week it was “clearly designed to intimidate.”
“I’m not going to tell the Prime Minister what to do. But I will tell him how we feel at the ABC and how I feel,” she said.
“I think all of the media organizations in Australia need to get together and pressure the government to review the laws and the rights and freedoms of the media.”
Police last week also raided a News Corp. journalist’s home in Canberra over a report detailing the authorities’ bid to gain powers to spy on Australian citizens communications at home.
Police said there was no link between the two raids, which related to stories involving sensitive and potentially classified materials and were embarrassing to the government and the security services in particular.

Topics: media Australia Australian Broadcasting Corporation Afghanistan

Related

0
Media
Australian police raid public broadcaster amid media crackdown
0
World
Daesh expands reach in Afghanistan, threatening West

Latest updates

Francis wants first papal visit to Iraq
0
UN nuclear watchdog ‘worried about increasing tensions’ over Iran
0
Swedish police shoot ‘threatening’ man at Malmo central station
0
Up to 2 million Syrians could flee to Turkey if clashes worsens: UN
0
Does the new Miss Philippines have Arab roots?
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.