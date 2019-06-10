You are here

  • Home
  • Renault may block Nissan reform over boardroom dispute
﻿

Renault may block Nissan reform over boardroom dispute

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard reportedly plans for the French carmaker to abstain in a shareholder vote on Nissan’s reorganization. (Reuters)
Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

Renault may block Nissan reform over boardroom dispute

  • Renault owns 43.4 percent of alliance partner Nissan
  • There is concern about Renault’s under-representation on the new Nissan board committees being introduced
Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

PARIS: Renault has signaled it will block reforms launched by alliance partner Nissan in the wake of the Carlos Ghosn scandal unless it is granted representation on new board committees, a source close to the French carmaker said.
Renault, which owns 43.4 percent of Nissan, informed its Japanese affiliate in a letter signed by Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard that it planned to abstain in a shareholder vote on the plans, the Financial Times reported earlier on Sunday.
An abstention by Renault would effectively block the reforms, which require a two-thirds majority to pass.
A Renault spokeswoman did not immediately return calls and messages seeking comment.
Japan’s Jiji news agency quoted Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa as saying: “We are preparing for the shareholder meeting and will discuss necessary issues at the appropriate time. If there are differences of opinion (with Renault), then I’d like for those to be discussed.”
The source said Senard’s letter was motivated by concern about Renault’s under-representation on the new Nissan board committees being introduced following the November arrest of their former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is now awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges he denies.
“It’s is not a final abstention, and Renault’s position can still change,” the Renault source said. “As things stand, Renault has not been assured of appropriate committee representation as Nissan’s main shareholder.”

Topics: transport Nissan Renault Japan France

Related

0
Business & Economy
Renault, Nissan urge legal action against Ghosn for expenses
0
Business & Economy
Renault to decide on merger talks with Fiat Chrysler

Egyptian headline inflation rises as food costs jump

Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

Egyptian headline inflation rises as food costs jump

  • Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform program during which inflation rose as high as 33 percent in 2017
  • Inflation later cooled, but rising food prices have kept pressure high
Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 14.1 percent in May from 13 percent in April, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday, a rise that analysts said was greater than expected and attributed to rising demand for food products.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 15.1 percent, up from 13 percent, CAPMAS said. Overall month-on-month inflation accelerated to 1.1 percent from 0.5 percent.
Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform program during which inflation rose as high as 33 percent in 2017. Inflation later cooled, but rising food prices, especially fruit and vegetables, have kept pressure high.
“The figures are higher than expected, whether on a monthly or yearly basis,” Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Pharos Securities Brokerage. “Food and drinks are the main reason for the increase.”
Naeem Brokerage said in a research note that increase mostly reflected rising demand including higher consumption of food products ahead of the Eid holiday at the start of June.
High inflation has placed Egyptians, millions of whom live below the poverty line, under increasing economic strain. The government and the military have occasionally intervened by providing food products below market prices.
As part of the IMF deal, Egypt is due to phase out remaining subsidies on most fuel products this month, which could add to inflationary pressures.

Topics: Inflation economy Egypt

Related

0
Business & Economy
Egypt’s urban inflation jumps to 14.4 percent in February
0
Business & Economy
Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rises

Latest updates

Storm, floods kill 2 in south Yemen
0
Francis wants first papal visit to Iraq
0
UN nuclear watchdog ‘worried about increasing tensions’ over Iran
0
Swedish police shoot ‘threatening’ man at Malmo central station
0
Up to 2 million Syrians could flee to Turkey if clashes worsens: UN
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.