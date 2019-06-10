New Zealand plans to withdraw all troops from Iraq by June 2020

You are here

﻿

The New Zealand and Australian troops were station in Taji Military Complex. (File/AFP)
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand says it will withdraw all of its troops from Iraq by next June.
The South Pacific nation has a small contingent of 95 so-called noncombat personnel deployed at the Taji Military Complex northwest of Baghdad, where they are tasked with training Iraqi security forces.
The training mission is a joint operation with Australia, which has about 300 troops stationed at Taji. Australia has not made any announcement about its long-term plans at the base.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday the number of New Zealand troops will be reduced to 75 by July and then to 45 by January before all the troops all withdrawn.
Ardern also announced New Zealand will reduce the number of defense force personnel it has posted in Afghanistan from 13 to 11.

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police on Monday shot and injured a man at the central station in Malmo, in southern Sweden, after he exhibited "threatening behaviour", law enforcement said.
The station in downtown Malmo, a major hub for regional rail traffic, was evacuated in the wake of incident. There were no other injuries reported apart from the man fired upon. He had been taken to hospital by ambulance, police said in statement.
A police spokesman did not explain what constituted the man's behaviour but said its bomb squad was investigating the area, adding it was too early to say whether the event was terror-related or not.
"We are investigating if this is an isolated event, what intent this man may have had, and if he is alone," police spokesman Calle Persson said.
Persson said no explosives had been found so far but that the search of the premises continued. "We still don't know who this person is and we are working to find that out," he added.
Malmo police said it was increasing its presence at public places across the sea-side town of just over 300,000 people. "This presence will remain in place until police know more about the incident at the central station," police said.
Railway traffic to and from the station had been suspended due to the shooting, the regional and national train operators said separately. 

