Pakistani PM threatens legal action against tax evaders

Pakistani PM Imran Khan delivered his message in a televised speech on Monday. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 June 2019
AP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s prime minister says tax evaders who fail to declare their wealth and pay taxes will face legal action.
Imran Khan delivered his message in a televised speech on Monday, vowing punitive measures for Pakistanis who won’t disclose the property they own or the amount of money they keep in banks at home and abroad.
Khan’s actions are part of a recently announced program to get tax evaders to mend their ways by June 30. The government is allowing them to legalize their wealth by paying 4% taxes on previously undisclosed assets.
Most high-income earners in Pakistan avoid paying taxes altogether.
Since coming to power in 2018, Khan’s government has faced significant economic challenges. Pakistan recently reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a $6 billion bailout.

Egyptian headline inflation rises as food costs jump

Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 14.1 percent in May from 13 percent in April, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday, a rise that analysts said was greater than expected and attributed to rising demand for food products.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 15.1 percent, up from 13 percent, CAPMAS said. Overall month-on-month inflation accelerated to 1.1 percent from 0.5 percent.
Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform program during which inflation rose as high as 33 percent in 2017. Inflation later cooled, but rising food prices, especially fruit and vegetables, have kept pressure high.
“The figures are higher than expected, whether on a monthly or yearly basis,” Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Pharos Securities Brokerage. “Food and drinks are the main reason for the increase.”
Naeem Brokerage said in a research note that increase mostly reflected rising demand including higher consumption of food products ahead of the Eid holiday at the start of June.
High inflation has placed Egyptians, millions of whom live below the poverty line, under increasing economic strain. The government and the military have occasionally intervened by providing food products below market prices.
As part of the IMF deal, Egypt is due to phase out remaining subsidies on most fuel products this month, which could add to inflationary pressures.

