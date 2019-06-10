Iran-linked bomb case in UK kept ‘hidden’

You are here

LONDON: Radicals linked to the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement were found to be stockpiling bomb-making ingredients in London in 2015 in a case that was kept “hidden from the public,” the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.

Following a tip-off from a foreign government, British police and the MI5 intelligence service discovered thousands of disposable ice packs containing three tons of ammonium nitrate, the report said, citing security sources.

One man was arrested in a series of four raids in northwest London but he was later released without charge after what the paper said was a “covert intelligence operation” that was not aimed at seeking criminal prosecution.

The paper said that the decision not to inform the public about the discovery, which came shortly after the Iran nuclear deal was concluded, would “raise eyebrows.”

The paper said then prime minister David Cameron and interior minister Theresa May were informed but MPs who were debating whether to ban Hezbollah in Britain were not.

The paper said similar discoveries of ice packs used to store explosives were made in other parts of the world.

It said ice packs were used as they looked harmless and were easier to transport. The report added that no attack was imminent and the ammonium nitrate had not been weaponized.

Hezbollah’s militant wing was banned at the time but the Lebanese Shiite group in its entirety was only added to Britain’s terrorist group list earlier this year.

Topics: Britain UK Hezbollah Iran

Former Pakistani president Zardari arrested on corruption charges

Updated 2 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
0

Former Pakistani president Zardari arrested on corruption charges

  • Local media channels said Asif Ali Zardari was arrested over investigations into fake bank accounts and money laundering
Updated 2 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
0
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on corruption charges on Monday, a Pakistani official said, in a blow to the opposition Pakistan People’s Party.
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman Nawazish Ali confirmed to Reuters that Zardari has been arrested, but did not provide details. Local media channels said NAB arrested Zardari over its investigation into fake bank accounts and money laundering.
The former president could not be reached for comment but he has denied any wrongdoing linked to those cases, and his PPP party say the cases are politically motivated.
Widower of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Zardari spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president in 2008. He was never convicted and denies any wrongdoing.

