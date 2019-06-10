You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian headline inflation rises as food costs jump
﻿

Egyptian headline inflation rises as food costs jump

High inflation has placed Egyptians, millions of whom live below the poverty line, under increasing economic strain. (Reuters)
Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

Egyptian headline inflation rises as food costs jump

  • Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform program during which inflation rose as high as 33 percent in 2017
  • Inflation later cooled, but rising food prices have kept pressure high
Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 14.1 percent in May from 13 percent in April, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday, a rise that analysts said was greater than expected and attributed to rising demand for food products.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 15.1 percent, up from 13 percent, CAPMAS said. Overall month-on-month inflation accelerated to 1.1 percent from 0.5 percent.
Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform program during which inflation rose as high as 33 percent in 2017. Inflation later cooled, but rising food prices, especially fruit and vegetables, have kept pressure high.
“The figures are higher than expected, whether on a monthly or yearly basis,” Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Pharos Securities Brokerage. “Food and drinks are the main reason for the increase.”
Naeem Brokerage said in a research note that increase mostly reflected rising demand including higher consumption of food products ahead of the Eid holiday at the start of June.
High inflation has placed Egyptians, millions of whom live below the poverty line, under increasing economic strain. The government and the military have occasionally intervened by providing food products below market prices.
As part of the IMF deal, Egypt is due to phase out remaining subsidies on most fuel products this month, which could add to inflationary pressures.

Topics: Inflation economy Egypt

Related

0
Business & Economy
Egypt’s urban inflation jumps to 14.4 percent in February
0
Business & Economy
Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rises

Goldman was top broker in Saudi market in May as foreign interest surged

Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

Goldman was top broker in Saudi market in May as foreign interest surged

  • Foreign interest in investing in Saudi Arabia has picked up
  • Goldman Sachs handled 18.6% of trades by value and 12.3% by volume in May
Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Goldman Sachs was the top broker in the Saudi market in May, both in terms of value and volume of trades, stock exchange data showed, as foreign banks benefitted from a surge of international money into the Kingdom.
Foreign interest in investing in Saudi Arabia picked up ahead of the inclusion of the country’s stock market in global index provider MSCI’s emerging market indexes last month.
Goldman, which was not even among the top ten brokers in Saudi Arabia in April, handled 18.6% of trades by value and 12.3% by volume in May, according to data from Tadawul, the Saudi bourse.
It was followed by HSBC Saudi Arabia, which handled 9.4% of trades by value last month.
In 2017, Goldman received approval to trade equities in Saudi Arabia, joining the growing band of western investment banks and fund managers expanding in the Kingdom.
“They managed to make inroads to both local and foreign businesses,” said a financial industry executive.
Of the 10 top brokers in May, five were foreign, the data showed.
Goldman was the lead manager for the initial public offering (IPO) of Arabian Centers, which listed last month. It was the first IPO in the Kingdom under Rule 144a, which allows the sale of securities primarily to qualified institutional buyers in the United States.
Saudi securities firms such as NCB Capital and Al Rajhi Capital have traditionally been top brokers in the domestic market. The Saudi market opened to foreigners in 2015.
Late last month, the Saudi equity market joined the first phase of passive fund inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Market Index, which is expected to trigger billions of dollars of foreign fund inflows.
In May, foreigners bought a record 17.62 billion riyals ($4.70 billion) of Saudi stocks, according to Saudi stock exchange data.
Foreign ownership of Saudi stocks stood at 6.64% as of May 30, the bourse data showed.
The Saudi index has gained over 12% so far this year, making it among the best performers in the Gulf region this year.

Topics: Goldman Sachs

Related

0
Business & Economy
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices steadying at current levels
0
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s IPIC files lawsuit against Goldman Sachs, others over 1MDB case

Latest updates

Gaza medic succumbs to wounds inflicted by Israeli fire
0
Iceland’s reception of Turkey football team sparks controversy, diplomatic protest
0
Goldman was top broker in Saudi market in May as foreign interest surged
0
Nechirvan Barzani takes presidency of Iraq’s Kurdish region
0
Donald Trump says Xi Jinping meeting at G20 ‘scheduled’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.