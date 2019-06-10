You are here

  • Home
  • Swedish police shoot ‘threatening’ man at Malmo central station
﻿

Swedish police shoot ‘threatening’ man at Malmo central station

Police offices attend the scene after police shot and wounded a man at Malmo central station, Sweden, Monday June 10, 2019. (AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

Swedish police shoot ‘threatening’ man at Malmo central station

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police on Monday shot and injured a man at the central station in Malmo, in southern Sweden, after he exhibited "threatening behaviour", law enforcement said.
The station in downtown Malmo, a major hub for regional rail traffic, was evacuated in the wake of incident. There were no other injuries reported apart from the man fired upon. He had been taken to hospital by ambulance, police said in statement.
A police spokesman did not explain what constituted the man's behaviour but said its bomb squad was investigating the area, adding it was too early to say whether the event was terror-related or not.
"We are investigating if this is an isolated event, what intent this man may have had, and if he is alone," police spokesman Calle Persson said.
Persson said no explosives had been found so far but that the search of the premises continued. "We still don't know who this person is and we are working to find that out," he added.
Malmo police said it was increasing its presence at public places across the sea-side town of just over 300,000 people. "This presence will remain in place until police know more about the incident at the central station," police said.
Railway traffic to and from the station had been suspended due to the shooting, the regional and national train operators said separately. 

Topics: Sweden

Related

0
World
Sweden asks for detention of WikiLeaks’ Assange
0
World
Assange will cooperate with Sweden, but fight US warrant: lawyer

Six convicted over rape, murder of eight-year-old Indian girl

Updated 10 June 2019
AFP
0

Six convicted over rape, murder of eight-year-old Indian girl

  • Sexual violence, including against children, is rife in India
  • India has the death penalty for the most brutal murders and terror attacks
Updated 10 June 2019
AFP
0

PATHANKOT, India: Six men were convicted Monday over the notorious 2018 gang rape and murder in India of an eight-year-old girl from a Muslim nomadic tribe that provoked horror and stoked inter-religious tensions.
Sexual violence, including against children, is rife in India and outrage over the so-called Kathua case contributed to the government introducing the death penalty for child rapists.
According to the charge sheet, the girl was abducted while she was out grazing horses and taken to a village in the Kathua district of the northern Indian region of Jammu on January 10 last year.
In an ordeal lasting five days, she was sedated and held in a Hindu temple, repeatedly raped and then strangled and bludgeoned to death.
Investigations suggested that the girl was targeted in order to strike fear in her nomad community and drive them out of the area.
The six Hindu men were due to be sentenced later, prosecution lawyer Mubeen Farooqui told reporters outside a special court in Pathankot, in Punjab state.
They face the death penalty with a minimum of life imprisonment. A seventh man was acquitted while an eighth person, who claims to be underage, faces a separate trial.
“We will appeal against the convictions in a higher court,” defense lawyer H.S. Pathania said.
Among the three convicted for rape and murder were village head Sanjhi Ram and special police officer Deepak KHajjuria. Three others were found guilty of taking bribes and destroying evidence, but still face life imprisonment under strict conspiracy laws.
India has the death penalty for the most brutal murders and terror attacks. The last execution happened in 2015 over bombings in Mumbai in 1993.
The Kathua case sparked two days of violent protests in Jammu and demonstrations in several other places across India, including in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.
The ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party also drew flak after two of its members participated in rallies in support of the accused.
The protests were reminiscent of those that followed the fatal gang rape of a Delhi student on a bus in 2012 that made headlines around the world.
The Supreme Court had shifted the Kathua trial to Punjab after the girl’s family and their lawyer complained of death threats.
Sexual violence, including against children, remains unabated in India. Nearly 20,000 child rape cases were reported in 2016, according to official data, while a 2014 UN report said one in three rape victims was a minor.
Jammu and Kashmir is India’s only Muslim-majority state, but the southern Jammu region — where the rape and murder took place — is Hindu-dominated.
On Monday hundreds of police were on duty in Pathankot for the trial. Wary of new protests, security was also heavy in Kathua town and surrounding Muslim areas.

Topics: crime Iran

Related

0
World
Arrests after Indian woman gang-raped, burned to death
Special 0
World
Death penalty in India rape cases a ‘ploy,’ say rights activists

Latest updates

UN nuclear watchdog ‘worried about increasing tensions’ over Iran
0
Swedish police shoot ‘threatening’ man at Malmo central station
0
Up to 2 million Syrians could flee to Turkey if clashes worsens: UN
0
Does the new Miss Philippines have Arab roots?
0
Egyptian headline inflation rises as food costs jump
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.